Warriors star Breetzke earns Proteas T20 call-up

Warriors batsman Matthew Breetzke is one of four players to earn a maiden T20 call-up to the Proteas squad for their white-ball home series against Australia starting on August 30.
Attacking Breetzke, 24, joins the Titans trio Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira and Gerald Coetzee in the 16-man T20 squad to face the Aussies in three Durban-based matches.
The 20-year-old Brevis, who has also been included in the ODI squad released by CSA on Monday, made a name for himself as the leading run-scorer at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in January 2022 with 506 runs — the most by any batter in a single edition of the tournament.
The right-hander has since gone on to impress in T20 leagues around the world and currently holds the record for the highest individual domestic T20 score in SA — 162 off 57 balls — which he struck during last season’s CSA T20 Challenge.
He also enjoyed success in the recent SA ‘A’ tour to Sri Lanka, where he hit a 71-ball 98 in the first unofficial 50-over match.
Keshav Maharaj has been included in the second and third T20Is, as well as the ODI squad, as the spinner continues his comeback from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, which he sustained during the Test series against West Indies in March.
Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the T20s series and will return in the 19-man squad for the five-match ODI series.
The 15-player squad for the World Cup will be announced on September 5.
White-ball head coach Rob Walter said: “We are looking for opportunities to grow our base of players, and the T20I series against Australia is a perfect chance to give some of the rising cricketers in the country the chance to show us what they are capable of.
“For this reason, we have included players such as Dewald, Donovan and Matthew.
“These are guys that have been performing consistently week in and week out domestically so we are now looking forward to seeing what they can do at the next level.
“They also possess a particular skill set that fits into the way we are looking to play the game moving forward.
“We are also happy to welcome back Keshav.
“He has made significant progress and is ahead of where we expected him to be at this point in time with his recovery and so we’ve included him in the squads to give him the best chance to be available for selection for the World Cup squad.
“If by some chance he’s not ready to play in the second and third T20Is, he will then be replaced in the squad and then we’ll set our target on the ODI series, which is even more important to us just a month out from the World Cup.”
T20 squad: Aiden Markram (capt, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans) and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).
ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (WP), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).
Tour Itinerary
T20 Series: 1st, Durban, August 30; 2nd Durban, September 1; 3rd, Durban, September 3.
ODI Series: 1st, Bloemfontein, September 7; 2nd, Bloemfontein, September 9; 3rd, Potchefstroom, September 12; 4th, Centurion, September 15; 5th, Johannesburg, September 17. — CSA Corporate Communications
Warriors star Breetzke earns Proteas T20 call-up
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
