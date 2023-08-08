After 16 years of calling the Eastern Cape his cricketing home, top-order batter Jon-Jon Smuts will have no remaining playing ties with the province when the new season gets under way.
Smuts has exchanged the orange garb of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise for that of the Durban Super Giants, after becoming the first player to be traded ahead of the second edition of the Betway SA20 next year.
In return, the Sunrisers have acquired the services of another ex-Warriors player, Simon Harmer, who returns to the city after playing for the Durban side in the first edition.
Having spent more than a decade plying his trade in the Eastern Cape for the Warriors, Smuts, who moved to the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at the start of last season, played his final matches in the province when he helped the Sunrisers claim the inaugural SA20 title.
As was the case for his entire debut season with the Dolphins, Smuts, whose family is still based in the Bay, travels all over the country to fulfil his cricketing obligations for the KwaZulu-Natal side.
“It is not like I have to move permanently to Durban, even though I play for the Dolphins now, I now no longer have any ties to the Eastern Cape with regards to cricket in terms of a playing capacity.
Smuts settling into nomadic way of modern cricket
Former Warriors captain says it will be strange no longer having St George’s Park as his home ground after move to Durban Super Giants
Sports reporter
Image: SA20/SPORTZPICS/GALLO IMAGES
“It will feel quite strange for me next season, not having St George’s Park as a home ground, but rather an away ground permanently, but I suppose it is the times we live in with franchise cricket and the way the game is moving,” he said.
Though he has not spoken to Harmer about the move, Smuts believed the off-spinner was a solid acquisition for the Gqeberha-based side.
“I haven’t messaged Simon as yet because I know he is very busy in the UK at the moment.
“For us as players, when teams want you and come after you, it is a really positive thing for us because as a player, when you feel valued and like someone wants you, that is when you play your best cricket.
“He is also an Eastern Cape boy, so I think he will fit into the environment of the [Sunrisers] quite nicely and they will enjoy having him there,” Smuts said in an interview on That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.
Smuts was a key member of Adrian Birrell’s championship-winning Sunrisers outfit, especially with the bat, scoring 202 runs in eight innings, including two half-centuries.
Smuts believes he is in a good place cricket-wise and is looking forward to getting back into action in September.
“We are about five-six weeks away from our domestic season starts, which is a couple of months before the start of the SA20, so hopefully I can start the domestic season well and then carry that form into the SA20.”
Smuts says the move between the two cities has not been too big a step.
“I think nowadays, if you look at a lot of teams, both in the SA20 and domestic cricket in SA, it is no longer a case of the Warriors being made up of players from the Eastern Cape and the Dolphins are made up of players from KZN.
“The sides are very much integrated — they come from all over the place.
“They have common goals and objectives and you try to represent the local people you play for, and make sure to represent them in the best way possible in terms of the culture and the way you play the game,” Smuts said.
