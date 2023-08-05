Home-grown talent a feature of SA20 preliminary squads

They bid a fond farewell to Roelof van der Merwe, last year’s bowler of the tournament and joint highest wicket-taker alongside Anrich Nortjé, as well as James Fuller, Marques Ackerman, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane and Junaid Dawood.
Runners-up Pretoria Capitals have greater room for movement with R9.737m remaining in their purse to add a further six players to complete their 19-player squad. Five of those six players can potentially be overseas players.
The Joburg Super Kings will be in the market for five players with a remaining purse of R6.1m. The Johannesburg outfit bolstered their squad with the pre-signing of Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Sam Cook and Zahir Khan.
Durban’s Super Giants have finalised the majority of their squad with 16 signings and will have R1.675m to make up the three outstanding players.
MI Cape Town, who retained last season’s captain Rashid Khan and Sam Curran, and also pre-signed English duo Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton, have R5.05m remaining in their purse.
Jofra Archer retains his slot in the squad as the wild card player.
Paarl Royals, who boast R8.865m in their purse, could add high-profile overseas players to their squad as they enter the auction looking to fill four slots.
Their squad already boasts the England pair of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, along with West Indian bowler Obed McCoy.
Promising 17-year-old SA leftarm quickie Kwena Maphaka becomes the youngest player to be signed, with the Paarl outfit snapping up the talented bowler ahead of the auction.
The wild card option introduced in the inaugural season has proved to be a hit, with four teams incorporating their season one selections in their main season two squads.
Four teams will acquire a new wild card for season two and have until December 30 to confirm the player.
In a squad of 19, all teams are required to include a minimum of 10 SA players, a maximum of seven international players, and a new rookie player who must be South African.
How leading sides are shaping up for tournament
Here is how the SA20 squads are shaping up so far.
Durban’s Super Giants
Prenelan Subrayen, Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dilshan Madushanka
Squad size: 16 (10 South Africans, six overseas), Slots to be filled: two, Purse available: R1.675m.
Joburg Super Kings
Gerald Coetzee, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds
Squad size: 14 (nine South Africans, five overseas), Slots to be filled: four, Purse available: R6.1m.
MI Cape Town
Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer (wild card), Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Olly Stone
Squad size: 15 (nine South Africans, six overseas), Slots to be filled: four, Purse available: R5.05m.
Paarl Royals
Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Evan Jones, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Jason Roy
Squad size: 15 (12 South Africans, three overseas), Slots to be filled: three, Purse available: R8.865m.
Pretoria Capitals
Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortjé, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell, Theunis de Bruyn, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Adil Rashid, William Jacks
Squad size: 13 (10 South Africans, three overseas), Slots to be filled: five, Purse available: R9.737m.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Ottniel Baartman, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Simon Harmer, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Craig Overton (wild card)
Squad size: 16 (10 South Africans, six overseas), Slots to be filled: three, Purse available: R1.865m.
Excitement continues to build before the second edition of the Betway SA20 tournament, with the six franchises announcing their preliminary squads this week.
In what promises to be a competitive month of T20 cricket, teams have again placed a strong emphasis on the retention of home-grown talent, with a mix of quality overseas players adding experience and depth to their ranks.
While most of the squads are nearing completion, there is still the matter of the auction, scheduled for September 27 in Johannesburg and broadcast live on Supersport as coaches look to finalise their squads
With a R5.1m salary cap increase from last season, which took the total purse for each team to R39.1m for the second season, there will be 15 auction picks available across the six teams, in addition to the new rookie player to be added to the squad.
This is a player under 22 who has not played in the SA20 before, making it a total of 21 picks on the day.
Betway SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith expects another captivating season of SA’s premier T20 competition.
“Season two of the Betway SA20 is shaping up to be another spectacular showcase of world-class cricket and entertainment,” the former Proteas skipper said.
“The quality of the players already included in the squads, including a few newcomers, is testimony to the success of the inaugural season.
“Our planning is on track and we look forward to the auction and welcoming players and fans in season two.”
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have retained the core of their title-winning squad with a few notable overseas inclusions, including former world No 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, and Craig Overton, who is their wild card.
This has left them with only three picks and a purse of R1.865m available at the auction.
The first player trade saw Jon-Jon Smuts head up the coast to join the Durban Super Giants, while Simon Harmer heads to St George’s Park.
