Proteas legend Hashim Amla joins Russell Domingo at the Lions
The Lions have continued to bolster their coaching department by roping in former Proteas skipper and cricket great Hashim Amla as the preparations for the domestic season are in full swing.
Amla, a proven run-scoring machine who holds multiple records, has been announced as the batting coach for the Johannesburg-based union on a three-year contract.
The 40-year-old former batsman joins former Proteas coach Russell Domingo who was appointed as the Lions head coach across all three formats in June.
Amla retired from all forms of cricket in January and was the batting coach for the MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20 early this year.
“I am truly delighted to work with Lions Cricket,” Amla said. “They are one of the largest Protea-producing teams in the country and to work with their players is an honour.
“Head coach Russel Domingo and I go back many years: I had him as a coach while with the Proteas and his experience as an international coach is something I am eager to team up with and share in,” he said.
“A sincere appreciation must go to the Lions Cricket CEO Jono and to my manager Ismail for bringing this together seamlessly. The domestic game is the base for all quality cricketers who desire longevity in their careers — and to be a part of that excites me.”
Some of Amla’s great achievements and records include being named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2013, being the fastest player to score 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 ODI runs. He was the fastest cricketer to reach 10 ODI centuries and in January 2018, broke Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest cricketer to reach 27 centuries in ODI cricket.
Domingo is ecstatic about having Amla on his coaching staff and reckons he will have a significant impact.
“His record speaks for itself and being able to tap into that experience will be massively beneficial for our players. He is a legend of our game, and I am sure he will make a significant impact within our pride.”
Lions Cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright said their intentions were clear when they secured the services of the brains trust of Russell Domingo and they’ve now further stamped their authority on the quest for domestic dominance with Amla’s appointment.
The Lions won the CSA One Day Cup trophy last season, and they are aiming for a stronger showing in the new campaign.