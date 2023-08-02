SA U19s will be well prepared for World Cup — Maketa

Getting to know his charges in the SA U19 side was an important part of how head coach Malibongwe Maketa eased himself into the job earlier this year.
Maketa took over the reins in March after a brief stint as interim head coach for the senior men's national side.
He was replaced in the Proteas hot seat by former U19 mentor Shukri Conrad, who took over the role as Test coach, while Rob Walter took charge of the white ball sides.
Before their recent tour of Bangladesh last month, where they went down 3-2, the SA U19 boys had not had a taste of international action since their ICC U19 World Cup in January last year.
With the ICC U19 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka in 2024 and cricket in its off-season, Maketa said discussions and preparations for the future were already taking place with an eye to the global showpiece.
Most of the players are now engaged in their academic obligations, but Maketa is still hopeful of more time together as a squad.
“We are not too worried about that right now because it is in the off-season, but when it comes to our build-up, we will be communicating with their coaches about where they fit in.
“If budget allows, we would like to have more camps where we can get together as a squad.
“The squad is not yet finalised, we would like to have more camps.
“Hopefully, during the upcoming season, we can play in a Division Two competition, where we can expose some of our young players to some good opposition, and have them facing the pressure of playing against professional cricketers,” Maketa said on Cricket Fanatics Magazine podcast earlier this week.
Asked if there would be any future tours in the offing ahead of the 2024 World Cup, Maketa said plans were being hatched to make that happen.
“We are busy planning in terms of tours leading up to the World Cup, the director of cricket is making plans to ensure that we are well prepared going to the World Cup.
“We would love to go and get more exposure on the subcontinent [with] the World Cup being in Sri Lanka.
“Once the players finish their exams, hopefully, we can use that block for a tour,” the 42-year-old said.
Coming into the job, Maketa said it was key that he took a step back and just observed the inner workings of the group, which had mostly been assembled under Conrad's watch.
“Once we had a camp in Pretoria and I got to understand how I wanted them to fit into the U19 space, they returned to school and we then had meetings with their schools and private coaches via Zoom.
“I gave them an idea of where the players fit within the structure, where I see them batting, what type of game plan we would like them to execute based on their strengths, and how he fits in and complements those strengths.
“From there I had to place my trust in the coaches to make sure they are working according to those guidelines, and luckily for us, most of [them] can afford private coaches, so we were able to have conversations with them and they were able to assist during winter,” he said.
