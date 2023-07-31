Australia batsmen, rain put Broad's dream farewell on hold

When England fast bowler Stuart Broad announced on Saturday he was retiring from cricket after the Ashes series, he probably had visions of bowling his team to victory on the fourth day of the final Test against Australia.

He arrived at The Oval on Sunday, put on his pads and walked out to resume his last-wicket batting partnership with long-time teammate James Anderson.

The Australian players gave Broad a guard of honour as he entered the playing arena and to warm applause from the crowd he strode to the wicket with a wide smile on his face before heaving the fourth ball he faced from Mitchell Starc for six.

It was his 55th maximum in Tests, putting him fifth on England's all-time list of six-hitters behind the illustrious quartet of Ben Stokes, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff and Ian Botham.

That proved to be the last ball Broad will face in Test cricket as Anderson, on his 41st birthday, was soon dismissed to leave Australia needing 384 to win the match and take the series 3-1.