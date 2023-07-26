India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup

India will host world Test champions Australia in a one-day international (ODI) series ahead of the World Cup before taking on England in Test matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.
The Indian team is set to play 16 international matches, including five Tests, three ODIs and eight Twenty20s in the home season.
Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on September 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.
After the World Cup they will play five T20Is against Australia, starting on November 23 in Vizag.
India will host England for a five-match Test series from January 25, which will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.
Afghanistan will also visit India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour, playing three T20Is from January 11.
Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.
Meanwhile, the West Indies have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for the three-match ODI series against India beginning at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.
Former captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were not available for selection, while all-rounder Keemo Paul missed out with an injury, Cricket West Indies said.
“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group,” chief selector Desmond Haynes said in the statement.
“Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up.
“Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron's style of batting will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings, and he is also a potential finisher.”
Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included after their rehabilitation from surgery. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been drafted in after his recovery from a lower-back injury.
Two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for this year's ODI World Cup in India and lost the two-test series against India 1-0.
Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell, Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas — Reuters
India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup
Image: Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for BCCI / File photo
