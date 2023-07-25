England are desperate to win the final Ashes Test against Australia despite a series victory no longer being possible as they look to build for the future, batter Zak Crawley said.
England still 'massively up for' Ashes finale — Crawley
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
England are desperate to win the final Ashes Test against Australia despite a series victory no longer being possible as they look to build for the future, batter Zak Crawley said.
Australia retained the urn after no play was possible on day five of the drawn fourth Test due to the wet weather, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series ahead of the final Test at The Oval, which starts on Thursday.
The draw was agonising for England, who seemed to be on course to storm back from 2-0 down in the series to level things up after posting a first innings total of 592, with Crawley scoring a sensational 189.
“We're massively up for it. Any game, you want to win,” Crawley told reporters. “As Ben Stokes says, we're building as a team, this isn't the end just because it's the end of the Ashes. Hopefully, it's very much the start.
“I think 2-2 would be fair. They had the better of us at Lord's, Edgbaston could have gone either way, we probably deserved this one and Headingley could have gone either way. So I think 2-2 would be right.
“It felt like we were getting on top of them for sure and if we'd won this game it would have been very interesting to see. They've got some very good players and would have bounced back but the momentum would have been with us for sure.”
Meanwhile, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald dismissed prospects of Pat Cummins stepping down as Test captain.
Cummins endured his most difficult moment since taking over the leadership role in October.
As Australia's leader and pace spearhead, he looked helpless against the swashbuckling batting of Crawley and Jonny Bairstow, while the short-pitched bowling ploy he employed came a cropper against England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach.
Former Victoria captain Darren Berry criticised Australia's approach and predicted Cummins, who bled 5.6 an over in the match, would step down after the final Test at The Oval beginning on Thursday.
McDonald termed Berry's comments “most interesting”.
“What I would say is leadership takes on all different shapes and forms and we're living and dying in the world of tactics only,” the coach told reporters.
“I think it's fair and reasonable to critique some of the execution and tactics that we implemented but to go as far as suggesting that the captain resigns post-series, I think it would be far-fetched.
“There are opinions that we respect and there are opinions that we don't.”
Asked if he thought Cummins had become a soft target, McDonald said, “We're all working on the Australian cricket team together. It should never really come down to Pat as an individual but unfortunately, as a captain, sometimes you wear that.”
Cummins, who has played all four matches of the series, has denied the burden of captaincy affected his own performance with the ball.
“I don't think (that was an issue),” Cummins said after the draw.
“It was just execution, I let through more boundaries than I normally do. Probably just one or two bad balls an over.”
One thing he was sure about was that Australia, who did not play a specialist spinner at Old Trafford, would have to review their strategy heading into the final Test.
“You definitely look at what you can try to do differently for next time. That will be part of this week for sure,” Cummins said. — Reuters
