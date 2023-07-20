Improvement of skills is new season’s aim — Swanepoel

Improvement of his game with a view to achieving higher honours will be at the forefront of his ambitions for the new season Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel.
The right-arm fast bowler was one of the standout performers with the ball for the Gqeberha-based side, grabbing 33 wickets in 12 innings and earning the top wicket takers tag in the CSA Division One 4-Day Series last season.
Those performances saw him claim the 4-Day Series Player of the Year as well as the Saca Most Valuable Player awards at the annual CSA prize giving recently.
He also earned a maiden call-up to the SA A squad that toured Sri Lanka in June and he now hopes to put in the performances on the domestic scene.
With a plethora of new players coming to the Warriors set up and the new season made all the more important with the addition of the promotion/relegation fight, Swanepoel said a key focus for the side was to show improvement in their white-ball formats.
“We want to be better in our white ball cricket, one day and T20 competitions, because we haven't been very sharp in those formats.
“We have been good in red-ball cricket in the past two seasons, ending second and narrowly missing out on first place.
“We have already had a digital meeting with coach Robbie [Peterson], and the main thing for him was to be competitive, win trophies and put in some good performances, particularly at home at St George’s Park,” Swanepoel said on the Cricket Fanatics Magazine podcast this week.
Commenting on his first taste of international cricket, Swanepoel said it was a fruitful experience in that he was able to work with the likes of Proteas Test and ODI coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter.
“We had a pre-tour camp in Pretoria before leaving for Sri Lanka, and my main focus was getting to grips with the environment and getting prepared for conditions in Sri Lanka.
“In terms of the four-day cricket, we played one match in Kandi, so we knew how conditions, but things did not go our way, which was a hard one to swallow, especially for me as I didn't think I would play all three one day games, as my speciality was red ball cricket."
In terms of his awards exploits, Swanepoel, who only made his debut in the top division last season, added: “Winning the 4-Day Player of the Year award was the cherry on top of all the hard work that I have put in.
“My aim is to continue working hard, improving my skills and maybe I can pick up the award again, or even in the one-day or T20 format.
“I don't think I would have been able to do it without the backing of the coaches, they were committed to me, I was never told to do something/ I was always given the freedom to make my own decisions while guiding me to make the right choices,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Improvement of skills is new season’s aim — Swanepoel
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/ GALLO IMAGES
Improvement of his game with a view to achieving higher honours will be at the forefront of his ambitions for the new season Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel.
The right-arm fast bowler was one of the standout performers with the ball for the Gqeberha-based side, grabbing 33 wickets in 12 innings and earning the top wicket takers tag in the CSA Division One 4-Day Series last season.
Those performances saw him claim the 4-Day Series Player of the Year as well as the Saca Most Valuable Player awards at the annual CSA prize giving recently.
He also earned a maiden call-up to the SA A squad that toured Sri Lanka in June and he now hopes to put in the performances on the domestic scene.
With a plethora of new players coming to the Warriors set up and the new season made all the more important with the addition of the promotion/relegation fight, Swanepoel said a key focus for the side was to show improvement in their white-ball formats.
“We want to be better in our white ball cricket, one day and T20 competitions, because we haven't been very sharp in those formats.
“We have been good in red-ball cricket in the past two seasons, ending second and narrowly missing out on first place.
“We have already had a digital meeting with coach Robbie [Peterson], and the main thing for him was to be competitive, win trophies and put in some good performances, particularly at home at St George’s Park,” Swanepoel said on the Cricket Fanatics Magazine podcast this week.
Commenting on his first taste of international cricket, Swanepoel said it was a fruitful experience in that he was able to work with the likes of Proteas Test and ODI coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter.
“We had a pre-tour camp in Pretoria before leaving for Sri Lanka, and my main focus was getting to grips with the environment and getting prepared for conditions in Sri Lanka.
“In terms of the four-day cricket, we played one match in Kandi, so we knew how conditions, but things did not go our way, which was a hard one to swallow, especially for me as I didn't think I would play all three one day games, as my speciality was red ball cricket."
In terms of his awards exploits, Swanepoel, who only made his debut in the top division last season, added: “Winning the 4-Day Player of the Year award was the cherry on top of all the hard work that I have put in.
“My aim is to continue working hard, improving my skills and maybe I can pick up the award again, or even in the one-day or T20 format.
“I don't think I would have been able to do it without the backing of the coaches, they were committed to me, I was never told to do something/ I was always given the freedom to make my own decisions while guiding me to make the right choices,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Soccer