Warriors announce new-look squad for crunch campaign

Dafabet Warriors high-performance manager Shafiek Abrahams is confident they have acquired the right players to be successful after announcing their squad for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.
The Gqeberha-based side has made 11 additions to the squad as they look to build on the progress made last season, when they were narrowly beaten to the CSA 4-Day Franchise series title by the Hollywoodbets Dolphins.
Abrahams said the presence of a number of Warriors players on the recently concluded SA A tour to Sri Lanka, as well as the inclusion of players in the national academy showed they were heading in the right direction.
“In addition to the announcement of the squad, Cricket Eastern Cape is thrilled to have no less than five players in the SA A team currently touring Sri Lanka as well as six players included in the National Academy.
“The inclusion of our players in the SA A team and the National Academy is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the players and the coaching staff at the franchises,” he said.
Another feather in the Warriors’ cap was the naming of Kariega-born speedster Anrich Nortje as SA Men’s Player of the Year at the annual Cricket SA Awards held in Midrand last week.
In addition, bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel capped a superb debut season when he claimed the Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season and the South African Cricketers’ Association Most Valuable Player of the Season awards.
Jordan Hermann walked away with the Newcomer of the Year award, while new Warriors recruit JP King was named CSA Student Player of the Year.
Head coach Robin Peterson announced the new faces for next season in JP King (Knights), Jivesan Pillay (Titans), Renaldo Meyer (North West), Nealan van Heerden (Knights), Andile Mokgakane (Tuskers), Patrick Kruger (Knights), Alfred Mothoa (Knights), Liam Alder (Lions), and Sean Whitehead (South Western Districts).
Siya Semetu (Badgers) and George van Heerden (SA Under-19) join the Warriors squad on high-performance contracts and Alder and Siya Plaatjie were offered rookie Warriors contracts.
The retained core squad members include Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, Diego Rosier, Plaatjie, Sinethemba Qeshile, Beyers Swanepoel and Rudi Second, while the nationally contracted players are Marco Jansen, Nortje and Tristan Stubbs.
Peterson said: “2022/2023 was a mixed season for us, but I am really happy with our 4 Day Series result. We missed out on the trophy by a very narrow margin.
“Our focus now returns to the 2023/2024 season, and we have finalised the squad with some exciting new signings.”
The Warriors also welcome Sherman Baatjes to the management staff in the role of fitness coach to replace long-standing EP and Warriors stalwart Runeshan Moodley, who joined the Proteas men’s side.
The squad is due to assemble in mid-August after their respective CSA high-performance squads and overseas commitments.
The 2023/2024 season will start with the 50-over competition in late September.
Full squad: Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, Diego Rosier, JP King, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jiveshan Pillay, Siya Plaatjie, Renaldo Meyer, Nealan van Heerden, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Mokgakane, Patrick Kruger, Sean Whitehead, Alfred Mothoa, Rudi Second, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Siya Semethu, George van Heerden.
Team management: Shafiek Abrahams (high-performance manager), Robin Peterson (head coach), Baakier Abrahams (assistant coach), Sherman Baatjes (fitness coach), Wendy Theys (physiotherapist)
Warriors announce new-look squad for crunch campaign
