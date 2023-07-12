Hermann aims to build on exciting debut campaign
Exciting Dafabet Warriors batsman Jordan Hermann is keen to build on his debut season and take his game to the next level in the 2023/2024 season.
After a productive debut campaign, his efforts were rewarded when he was named the CSA Newcomer of the Year at the annual awards evening last week. ..
