Warren Bell confident good work at GCC Hub will continue
Former Gelvandale mentor honoured with coach of the year award
His cricketing journey may have taken on a new path, but former Gelvandale Cricket Club (GCC) Hub coach Warren Bell is confident those stepping into his role will continue flying the flag.
After stepping down from his position as hub coach at the famous Gqeberha cricket club, the 36-year-old left a legacy of success both on and off the field...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.