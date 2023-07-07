Sunrisers Eastern Cape net Malan, Dawson

In the first move to bolster their ranks, defending Betway SA20 champions the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have acquired the services of left-handed Englishman Dawid Malan, it was announced on Thursday.
The anticipation continues to build for season two of the popular franchise competition with the announcement of a stellar cast of pre-signed players at the conclusion of the pre-signing window.
In the first steps to building their 2024 squads, the six franchises have made strategic moves to bolster their teams, with high-profile internationals bringing their expertise to the second edition of the league set to take place in January next year.
Joining the former world-leading ICC T20 batsmen at the Orange Army will be fellow Briton and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have also retained the services of championship-winning captain Aiden Markram and season-one pre-signed seamer Ottniel Baartman.
The Gqeberha-based side is not alone in strengthening its ranks — most of the other five franchises have also started making key acquisitions.
The Mumbai Indians Cape Town have secured the explosive English duo of Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton.
Livingstone was part of MI Cape Town’s initial squad last season but did not feature after picking up an injury ahead of the tournament.
They have retained Afghan skipper Rashid Khan, and Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada, while also holding onto the services of teenage sensation Dewald Brevis and Englishman Sam Curran.
Last season’s semifinalists, the Joburg Super Kings, have pre-signed two experienced all-rounders in England’s Moeen Ali and Namibia’s David Wiese, along with Afghanistan’s left-arm wrist spinner, Zahir Khan.
They will be joined by Sam Cook, who was The Hundred’s player of the final last season.
The Joburg franchise have retained the services of their highest run-scorer, Faf du Plessis, while young gun fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will continue to spearhead their attack.
Durban’s Super Giants have retained their dynamic opening duo of Quinton de Kock and West Indian Kyle Mayers, who will now have the support of powerful Sri Lankan top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
The bowling department has also been strengthened by the acquisition of Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen ul Haq, while England’s Reece Topley remains at Kingsmead, along with spinner Prenelan Subrayen.
The Paarl Royals have maintained their core with skipper David Miller, Corbin Bosch, England captain Jos Buttler and West Indian left-arm swing bowler Obed McCoy remaining at Boland Park.
McCoy missed the entire inaugural Betway SA20 due to injury and will be hoping to make an impact for the Royals in Season 2.
Runners-up Pretoria Capitals have kept Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje, New Zealand international Jimmy Neesham, and all-rounder Migael Pretorius.
With the pre-signing window now closed, franchises will also have until July 31 to trade or retain SA players, after they were signed in multiyear contracts.
On the international front, franchises that signed their overseas players on option contracts may also retain these players.
Should they decide to release their overseas signings, it will open up an international slot for the auction.
A team can also opt to “buy out” players (SA or overseas) which would open up a slot in their squads while the player returns to the auction pool for season two.
The salary cap has been increased to R39.1m per team and franchises have until August 1 to finalise their pre-auction squads, which will determine their remaining purse ahead of the second edition’s auction, scheduled for late September.
