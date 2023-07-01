Harris excited for next step in umpiring journey

Gqeberha’s Stephen Harris will hope to continue to learn and grow as much as possible from the game as he prepares for the next step in his umpiring journey after he was named on the ICC’s International Panel earlier this week.
The former Westering High School pupil, who later became the director of sport at the institution, and fellow CSA Elite Panel umpire Lubabalo Gcuma join fellow SA officials Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele on the International Panel after the retirement of Shaun George.
Umpires on CSA’s Elite Panel officiate in all domestic matches across the various formats, while umpires from the ICC International Panel are employed to officiate home one-day international matches.
However, they may also be called upon to aid the Elite Panel in Test matches and overseas ODIs during busy cricketing calendar years.
Harris, 42, started his umpiring journey in the 2006/07 season, officiating in various age-group, university and club matches as a means of gaining experience.
In the 2011/12 season he got his first taste of domestic action when he was elected to the CSA Reserve Panel, where he officiated for a number of seasons at the domestic level, before graduating to the First Class Panel in 2015/16.
That ascension opened up a range of opportunities for Harris, who went on to officiate at provincial and franchise level with the Warriors, with some matches even being televised.
He also earned a seat on the exchange programme run by CSA, which saw him travel to countries like Australia, India and New Zealand to umpire in various matches, all valuable experiences in his journey, while also getting a taste of the different cultures within the game.
Harris said every match in which he was an official had its own unique set of challenges and factors to deal with.
“Umpiring in various formats was certainly not a one size fits all approach,” he said.
“In four-day cricket, you spend more time in the middle, and there are many factors that can affect a game, while in T20 cricket, everything is done at a faster pace.
“The players you deal with are different; your approach to each match might be the same, but there are always factors that can influence a match in so many different ways.
“You are continuously learning on the job and law changes are always happening, so that is another thing you have to deal with.
“But for me, preparation is always the same and something that is very important for any match.”
Harris, who now lives in Bloemfontein home with his wife and children, said each experience he had leading up to the announcement had prepared him for what was to come next.
“Being on the international panel and being able to officiate at that level will be a great experience,” he said.
“It still feels so unreal to know that I have been granted this opportunity, and I think it will only really hit me once I walk out for that first match.
“We don't know what is on the horizon. The appointments come out a bit later in the year, but for now I just have to work hard to be ready for when that time comes.
“I feel all of the experiences I have had up to now have been invaluable in preparing me for this next step in my journey.
“Umpiring with people from different countries gives you a different perspective as to how officials go about their business.
“As a whole, umpiring about the world has become very much aligned in terms of what is expected from us by the ICC, so it is not foreign to be standing in the middle with an umpire from another country.
“I think the process of learning and feeding off your fellow umpires becomes invaluable because everyone has different strengths, man management and decision-making skills, and you really learn so much about the game in that way.”
National Match Officials Manager Niels Momberg said Harris' progress was a reward for his dedication.
"Stephen has worked very hard and shown a lot of commitment towards umpiring. Not only has he worked hard to achieve his personal goals but also gives back in training and supporting the next generation of umpires," Momberg said.
