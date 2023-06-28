Other notable promotions include the inclusion of a second female on the list, Kerrin Klaaste, who is promoted to the CSA Reserve Umpires Panel, and former Proteas seamer Mthokozisi Shezi.
CSA appoints first female to elite umpires panel
Gqeberha-born Stephen Harris promoted to ICC International Panel
Image: GALLO IMAGES
Cricket SA (CSA) announced its match officials list for the 2023/2024 season with Lauren Agenbag making history on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old has become the first female to be promoted to the CSA Elite Umpires Panel, adding to her already blossoming profile both locally and internationally.
Her achievement resonates with the objectives of the ongoing CSA Career Pathways in Cricket Webinar Series, which commemorates youth month and aims to explore and inspire individuals to pursue various on-field career opportunities.
Agenbag will join the country’s most illustrious umpires, the likes of Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele, on the panel.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Other notable promotions include the inclusion of a second female on the list, Kerrin Klaaste, who is promoted to the CSA Reserve Umpires Panel, and former Proteas seamer Mthokozisi Shezi.
After the retirement of Shaun George and Adrian Holdstock’s promotion to the ICC Elite Panel, two umpires have been promoted to the ICC International Panel, namely Lubabalo Gcuma and Gqeberha-born and former Westering High sports head Stephen Harris.
Senior umpire Marais Erasmus remains on the ICC Elite Panel, with Gerrie Pienaar, Shaid Wadvalla and Shandre Fritz serving on the ICC Panel of Match Referees and Agenbag remaining on the ICC Development Panel.
“We would like to congratulate all our umpires on their deserved appointments for the forthcoming season,” director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said.
“Umpires are central to the game of cricket and we at CSA are fortunate to have an extremely competent group of match officials.
“I would like to extend special praise for Lauren Agenbag, who continues to raise her profile and with it fly the flag of all women.
“Her promotion to the Elite Panel is a major accomplishment and a huge inspiration for all young women out there hoping to pursue a career in cricket. We are really proud of her.
“The story of Mthoko Shezi is also a motivating one and will hopefully inspire more retired Proteas and ex-players to pursue a career in umpiring.
“Their expertise on the field can no doubt contribute towards developing better officials in the future.
“Finally, we would like to wish Shaun George all the best in his retirement. He has no doubt left his mark on the game and we wish him well in the future.”
The panels are:
CSA Elite Umpires Panel: Allahudien Paleker, Bongani Jele, Babalo Gcuma, Stephen Harris, Arno Jacobs, Siphelele Gasa, Abdoellah Steenkamp, Mazizi Gampu, Abongile Soduma, Brad White, Dennis Smith, Philip Vosloo, Thomas Mokorosi, Ryan Hendricks and Lauren Agenbag.
CSA Reserve Umpires List Panel: Roger Burne, Roderick Ellis, Jannie Erasmus, Gladman Gaseba, Marlon Jansen, Kerrin Klaaste, Bongani Ntshebe, Khatso Ntuli, Andre Olivier, Jurie Sadler, Mtokozizi Shezi, Godwin von Willingh and Warren Wyngaard.
CSA Match Referees: Rudi Birkenstock, Murray Brown, Shandre Fritz, Cliffie Isaacs, Barry Lambson, Zed Ndamande and Shaid Wadvallah. — Cricket SA Corporate Communications
