Cricket SA had expressed its concerns with the ICC about travel for the Proteas, but in terms of precedent, this year’s schedule is only a little tougher than was the case in 2011, when they played three matches in a week, travelling from Chandigarh in the north, to Chennai and finishing off in Kolkata, with a stop in the central city of Nagpur in between.
What will certainly factor into the preparations is the weather. In the north of India, temperatures at that time of the year are relatively cool about 20 °C, while in the south it’s warmer in the high 20s, though not as oppressive as some of the players who feature in the IPL will have encountered.
In addition, the Proteas will exclusively play day/night matches and dew is likely to be a significant factor, which will require careful planning from head coach Rob Walter and his management team.
The schedule which was unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday, exactly 100 days before the tournament starts, had been delayed for several months, owing to internal squabbling at the BCCI over which state associations would host the most lucrative matches — mostly those featuring hosts India. The other contentious issue is India’s relationship with Pakistan, with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s stance remaining that it is awaiting approval from that country’s government before Babar Azama’s team will be allowed to head to the World Cup.
India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in Ahmadabad on October 15, a match that could see a world record crowd of 130,000 in attendance.
Proteas' World Cup quest starts in the north of India
Sports reporter
Image: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
As was the case in 2011, the last time the men’s Cricket World Cup was hosted in India, South Africa will play its opening match of the tournament in the Indian capital New Delhi most likely against Sri Lanka.
Temba Bavuma’s team will play its round-robin matches at eight of the 10 host venues over the course of five weeks. Should Sri Lanka progress from the ICC qualifying tournament currently taking place in Zimbabwe, they will face South Africa at the Arun Jaitley stadium on October 7.
The ICC explained on Tuesday that Sri Lanka will earn the Qualifier 2 berth regardless of where they finish in the qualifying tournament. The 1996 champions have already secured their spot in the Super Six phase of that competition and remain strong favourites to win the tournament that finishes in Harare on Sunday week.
The World Cup’s opening game will be played two days earlier between the two finalists from the 2019 event, champions England and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad. That venue will also host the final on November 19.
The Proteas have a relatively friendly travel schedule to start with, as their opening three fixtures are all in the northern part of India. After Delhi they head an hour’s flight south east to Lucknow for a match against Australia on October 13. Four days later they will face Qualifier 1 team — which at this stage looks like being Zimbabwe — in the picturesque city of Dharamsala, situated on the border of the Himalayas.
They will then spend a week in Mumbai, playing England on October 21 and then Bangladesh three days later at the Wankhede Stadium, which hosted the last World Cup final in India in 2011.
Then their travelling gets very tricky, not just in terms of where they go, but also the short turnaround between matches and the quality of opposition they will face in that period. Over the course of 10 days, they will bounce from Chennai in the south, where they face Pakistan, to Pune in the west, to play New Zealand, wrapping up that sequence in Kolkata, in the east, against India.
Cricket SA had expressed its concerns with the ICC about travel for the Proteas, but in terms of precedent, this year’s schedule is only a little tougher than was the case in 2011, when they played three matches in a week, travelling from Chandigarh in the north, to Chennai and finishing off in Kolkata, with a stop in the central city of Nagpur in between.
What will certainly factor into the preparations is the weather. In the north of India, temperatures at that time of the year are relatively cool about 20 °C, while in the south it’s warmer in the high 20s, though not as oppressive as some of the players who feature in the IPL will have encountered.
In addition, the Proteas will exclusively play day/night matches and dew is likely to be a significant factor, which will require careful planning from head coach Rob Walter and his management team.
The schedule which was unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday, exactly 100 days before the tournament starts, had been delayed for several months, owing to internal squabbling at the BCCI over which state associations would host the most lucrative matches — mostly those featuring hosts India. The other contentious issue is India’s relationship with Pakistan, with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s stance remaining that it is awaiting approval from that country’s government before Babar Azama’s team will be allowed to head to the World Cup.
India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in Ahmadabad on October 15, a match that could see a world record crowd of 130,000 in attendance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby