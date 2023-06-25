The reunion, to feature former cricketing stars of Transvaal (Mean Machine), Natal, Western Province and Eastern Province, will take the form of a dinner at Old Grey Sports Club on Thursday July 27 followed by a golf day at Humewood Golf Club on Friday July 28.
The event is the brainchild of Hugh Page and was initially meant to be an EP-Mean Machine reunion weekend.
But it was later felt that the Bossie Clark Legends Trust should become involved so as to include some of the WP players and treat the weekend as a fundraiser for the SA Sports Legends Trust.
Trevor Quirk, Barry Richards, Garth le Roux, Adrian Kuiper, Stephen Jefferies, Rupert Hanley, Hugh Page, Lee Barnard, Kevin McKenzie and Kevin Kerr are some of the players who will attend, along with nine members of the EP team from the Kepler Wessels era.
Page will be the master of ceremonies.
Bookings are essential for the dinner at a cost of R3,500 for a table of 10 and R350 for individuals. The fee includes a three-course meal.
Tables are limited and those interested should contact Gwen Johnson at 082-801-6223 for bookings.
HeraldLIVE
Former SA cricketers to gather in Gqeberha
The SA Sports Legend Trust will host a two-day reunion for cricketers of the 1970s and 80s in Gqeberha on July 27 and 28.
