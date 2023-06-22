Personal pain drives Ngidi to highlight GBV initiatives with youngsters
Seeing the pain and suffering it caused members of his family has fuelled Lungi Ngidi’s desire to throw himself at the forefront of raising awareness of and providing assistance to victims of gender-based violence (GBV).
Besides the victims, making it clear to young boys about improved behaviour and having respect for their female peers is a crucial step in lowering the figures regarding crime against women, which is a blight on the country.
“There are members [of my family] who have been affected by gender-based violence, so it is something I feel strongly about,” Ngidi said after assisting at a training clinic with boys at Meadowlands Primary School in Soweto on Wednesday.
Besides bowling, catching and batting, the Proteas fast bowler spent time talking about the importance of respect they must have for each other, fellow pupils and neighbours.
“When kids don’t have anything to do, they get lost in society and they end up creating bad habits and finding themselves in the wrong crowds. When they have an outlet like this and they know they can spend a little time here, that gives you direction in life. There’s a sense of achieving something as well, which is massive for people from townships, where if you can feel that if life isn’t going anywhere, you get stagnant or stuck.”
Ngidi explained that Tuesday's engagement was just the start for his newly created True-man Foundation [his middle name is True-man].
“Starting a foundation is me taking it on myself to ensure that I commit to what I have started. If it is something that I feel passionate about, I don’t let it go.
If you know you have a very good chance of being selected you jump ahead and start to think of what you would like to achieve thereLungi Ngidi
“I heard there is a township cricket programme here with six schools that play against each other. I want to get involved in that and help these guys to kick-start their careers. Even if that is not cricket so that they have something to do, rather than running the streets and doing god knows what.”
While the central topic and the message he wished to deliver was a serious one, Ngidi explained that the clinic was a useful distraction as he looks ahead to a busy international season that includes another Cricket World Cup.
“If you know you have a good chance of being selected, you jump ahead and start to think of what you would like to achieve there. Then by the time you get there you are mentally fatigued, you’ve already played all the games [in your head] before you’ve played the actual games,” he said.
“[Training clinics with kids] is how I let go of that stuff, because I am not thinking about cricket when I am here, so I try to do a lot of stuff on the side. It is something you think about, how you’d like to perform, how you performed in the last World Cup, what you would change... there is a danger, but we’ve played enough to catch ourselves when you find ourselves going down that road.”
