Busy start to summer for Proteas Women

The Momentum Proteas are set for a busy start to their summer season when they host New Zealand in a bumper tour starting on September 24.
The women in green and gold will have roughly 10 days between the New Zealand tour and their inaugural tour to Pakistan for three T29 internationals and two one-day internationals at the Karachi National Stadium from September 1 to 14.
The New Zealanders will be hosted in five cities across the country and the SA side will be hoping to put on a show for the cricket-loving public and continue to grow the interest in women’s cricket in SA when they contest three ODIs between September 24 and October 1.
The third ODI will hold additional significance as the Proteas Women play in their third Black Day match, continuing their fight against gender-based violence and promoting gender equality.
Players from both teams will don black armbands and black kit as a symbol of support for the cause.
The two sides will then engage in a five-match T20I series from October 6 to 15, which will form part of their qualification journey for the 2024 ICC T20 world Cup to be held in Bangladesh.
Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg and Durban are where the ODI battles will commence, while East London and Benoni will be the venues for the T20 series.
As a curtain-raiser for the tour, a NZ XI will do battle against an SA XI in a warm-up match at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, as the visitors look to familiarise themselves with conditions before the main event.
The Proteas and White Ferns have faced each other in various international competitions and bilateral series.
New Zealand holds a positive record against SA, winning 11 one-dayers out of 17 contests.
In T20s, the Proteas Women have secured only three victories out of 13 matches, with the White Ferns triumphant in 10.
The last time they met, the Proteas delivered an impressive performance, restricting New Zealand to 67 all out, securing a resounding 65-run victory, an achievement that marked the second-lowest total scored against the Proteas Women in their T20 history, as they advanced to their maiden finals appearance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil earlier this year.
“It is an opportunity for our exceptional Proteas Women to once again showcase their skills, determination, and commitment to the game on home soil,” CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said.
“We have full confidence that they will make the nation proud with their outstanding performances.”
Highlighting the importance of the Black Day initiative, Moseki said: “The Black Day initiative exemplifies the devotion of CSA and the Proteas Women’s team in using the platform of cricket to address vital social issues.
“The inclusion of the Black Day ODI adds a meaningful dimension to the series, shining a light on the transformative power of sports in advocating for positive change in society.”
SA Inbound Tour vs New Zealand 2023/2024
Warm-Up match:
Thursday September 21 — SA XI vs New Zealand XI (WIllowmoore Park, Benoni)
ODI Series — ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025:
Sunday September 24 — 1st ODI — SA vs New Zealand (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom) Thursday September 28 — 2nd ODI — SA vs New Zealand (AET Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg) Sunday October 1 — 3rd ODI — Black Day — SA vs New Zealand (Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban)
T20I Series:
Friday October 6 — 1st T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Sunday October 8 — 2nd T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Tuesday October 10 — 3rd T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Saturday October 14 — 4th T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Willowmoore Park, Benoni) Sunday October 15 — 5th T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)
Busy start to summer for Proteas Women
Back-to-back series for SA in Pakistan and at home against White Ferns from beginning of September
Sports reporter
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
The Momentum Proteas are set for a busy start to their summer season when they host New Zealand in a bumper tour starting on September 24.
The women in green and gold will have roughly 10 days between the New Zealand tour and their inaugural tour to Pakistan for three T29 internationals and two one-day internationals at the Karachi National Stadium from September 1 to 14.
The New Zealanders will be hosted in five cities across the country and the SA side will be hoping to put on a show for the cricket-loving public and continue to grow the interest in women’s cricket in SA when they contest three ODIs between September 24 and October 1.
The third ODI will hold additional significance as the Proteas Women play in their third Black Day match, continuing their fight against gender-based violence and promoting gender equality.
Players from both teams will don black armbands and black kit as a symbol of support for the cause.
The two sides will then engage in a five-match T20I series from October 6 to 15, which will form part of their qualification journey for the 2024 ICC T20 world Cup to be held in Bangladesh.
Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg and Durban are where the ODI battles will commence, while East London and Benoni will be the venues for the T20 series.
As a curtain-raiser for the tour, a NZ XI will do battle against an SA XI in a warm-up match at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, as the visitors look to familiarise themselves with conditions before the main event.
The Proteas and White Ferns have faced each other in various international competitions and bilateral series.
New Zealand holds a positive record against SA, winning 11 one-dayers out of 17 contests.
In T20s, the Proteas Women have secured only three victories out of 13 matches, with the White Ferns triumphant in 10.
The last time they met, the Proteas delivered an impressive performance, restricting New Zealand to 67 all out, securing a resounding 65-run victory, an achievement that marked the second-lowest total scored against the Proteas Women in their T20 history, as they advanced to their maiden finals appearance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil earlier this year.
“It is an opportunity for our exceptional Proteas Women to once again showcase their skills, determination, and commitment to the game on home soil,” CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said.
“We have full confidence that they will make the nation proud with their outstanding performances.”
Highlighting the importance of the Black Day initiative, Moseki said: “The Black Day initiative exemplifies the devotion of CSA and the Proteas Women’s team in using the platform of cricket to address vital social issues.
“The inclusion of the Black Day ODI adds a meaningful dimension to the series, shining a light on the transformative power of sports in advocating for positive change in society.”
SA Inbound Tour vs New Zealand 2023/2024
Warm-Up match:
Thursday September 21 — SA XI vs New Zealand XI (WIllowmoore Park, Benoni)
ODI Series — ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025:
Sunday September 24 — 1st ODI — SA vs New Zealand (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom) Thursday September 28 — 2nd ODI — SA vs New Zealand (AET Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg) Sunday October 1 — 3rd ODI — Black Day — SA vs New Zealand (Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban)
T20I Series:
Friday October 6 — 1st T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Sunday October 8 — 2nd T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Tuesday October 10 — 3rd T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Buffalo Park, East London) Saturday October 14 — 4th T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Willowmoore Park, Benoni) Sunday October 15 — 5th T20I — SA vs New Zealand (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket