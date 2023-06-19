Warriors speedster Nortjé named in four CSA Awards categories

Warriors fast bowler Anrich Nortjé’s name was prominent when Cricket SA on Monday released the nominees for the annual awards presentation to be held on July 7 at Vodaworld, Midrand.
Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Nortjé, and David Miller all feature prominently among the men’s nominees, while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, and Shabnim Ismail are top contenders in the women’s section.
Proteas Men Test and one-day international (ODI) captain Bavuma has been nominated in no less than four categories including the SA Men’s Player of the Year, ODI and Test Player of the Year.
T20 international (T20) captain Markram, Nortjé, and Miller are also in contention for the SA Men’s Player of the Year award, with Miller competing for both the T20 and ODI Player of the Year accolades after another memorable white-ball season.
Markram also enjoyed a stunning return to form during the 2022/2023 season, and features in the SA Fans’ Player of the Year, Test Player of the Year and ODI Player of the Year categories.
Meanwhile, with ball in hand, Nortjé was the beating heart behind so much of the Proteas’ success last season, as reflected by his move up into the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings.
The 29-year-old Warriors quick has cracked the nod in four main categories.
With the future of the Proteas certainly looking bright, youngsters Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs have notably been nominated for International Men’s Newcomer of the Year.
Ismail, who recently announced her retirement after an illustrious career, played a central role in SA’s unforgettable World Cup campaign and is nominated for four awards — including the SA Women’s Player of the Year.
That coveted category includes other star performers, namely Wolvaardt, Kapp and Mlaba.
Kapp has also earned inclusion in the Women’s T20 and ODI International Player of the Year categories, while Mlaba is a T20 Player of the Year nominee.
CSA Professional Awards nominations:
Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock, Lubabalo Gcuma, Allahudien Paleker, Stephen Harris
Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker, Abdoellaah Steenkamp, Lubabalo Gcuma
Division 1 Coach of the Year: Wandile Gwavu (Lions), Imraan Khan (Dolphins), Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans)
Division 2 Coach of the Year: Paul Adams (EC Iinyathi), Piet Botha (Badgers), Mark Charlton (NC Heat)
Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Evan Jones (Lions), Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors), Bamanye Xenxe (Rocks)
T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Ottniel Baartman (Dolphins), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Aaron Phangiso (Titans), Bamanye Xenxe (Rocks), Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins)
Division 1 Four-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors)
Division 2 Four-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Thomas Kaber (EC Inyathi), Ernest Kemm (NC Heat), Rivaldo Moonsamy (NC Heat), Stefan Tait (Tuskers), Grant Thomson (NC Heat), Sean Whitehead (Badgers)
Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Tony de Zorzi (WP), George Linde (WP), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors)
Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Malcolm Nofal (Tuskers), Stefan Tait (Tuskers), Joshua van Heerden (EC Inyathi), Basheer Walters (Badgers)
Best Delivery Fuelled by KFC: Anrich Nortjé vs Jonny Bairstow (ENG v SA — 1st Test), Kagiso Rabada vs Carlos Braithwaite (SA v WI — 1st Test), Anrich Nortjé to Steve Smith (SA v AUS — 1st Test), Simon Harmer to Joshua da Silva (SA v WI — 2nd Test), Shabnim Ismail to Heather Knight (SA v ENG — WC semifinal), Nonkululeko Mlaba to Smriti Mandhana (SA v IND. T20I Tri-Series Final)
Fans’ Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Tazmin Brits, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt
International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs
T20I Player of the Year: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Rilee Rossouw
ODI Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Anrich Nortjé
Test Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortjé, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada
Men’s Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortjé, Aiden Markram, David Miller
Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Tazmin Brits, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt
Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt
Women’s Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt. — CSA Communications
