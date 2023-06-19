Stubbs keen to develop batting prowess in longer formats

Adding to his solitary one-day international cap while developing his longer game are the key objectives for Proteas and Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs as the Cricket World Cup approaches.
The destructive middle-order batter was crucial in SA A pulling off a nail-biting 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka A earlier this month, in which he played just two of the three matches in series yet ended as the leading run scorer in the green and gold with 117 runs.
Stubbs is currently part of the SA A side who are facing off against Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial four-day Test match in Colombo which started on Monday.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the 22-year-old said one key lesson he took from their tour of the subcontinent was how best to pace a 50-over innings.
“It's closer to first-class cricket where you've got to bat time,” Stubbs said after an unbeaten 58-run knock which helped to secure the series victory.
“I haven't played a lot of 50-over cricket, but in this format you absorb pressure and then apply pressure.
“T20 cricket you have to make a play almost every ball but in 50-over and first-class cricket you can just bat time and that's what I have really enjoyed doing.”
Stubbs, who is known for his fiery aggression in the shorter 20-over format, showed glimpses of what he can do in the 50-over version, scoring two valuable half-centuries for his side in the process.
He will have another chance to show what he is about when the Australians jet into the country for three T20 internationals before a five-match ODI series ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which gets under way in India a month later.
His career stats speak for themselves.
Since bursting onto the scene almost three years ago, Stubbs has been predominantly used for his destructive power in the 20-over format, having made 68 appearances at international, domestic and franchise levels.
That is in stark contrast to his 21 List-A appearances, in which he has notched up five half-centuries and a brilliant century while making 11 appearances at first-class level.
His big-hitting reputation in 20-over cricket has seen him being picked up by T20 franchises including the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, and the SA20 winning Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in February.
“It [the IPL] was an awesome tournament to be a part of, whether you are playing or not. And Mumbai made the semifinals so I got to experience a semifinal with 100,000 people, which was pretty cool,” he said.
Playing in unfamiliar conditions, Stubbs, on his maiden visit to Sri Lanka, said it demanded more from his game and required him to think about how best he needed to construct longer innings.
“It doesn't bounce as much [as home] and the ball turns a bit more, but the conditions have changed between each game.”
Stubbs said getting game time in Sri Lanka was good for his game as he had not played much cricket in the last few months, having made just two appearances in the IPL for Mumbai this season.
He also added that making the ODI World Cup squad was not front and centre of his thoughts as he just looked to get some quality game time under his belt.
“I am trying not to think about it,” he said.
“I am just trying to take every game as it comes and just enjoy playing."
HeraldLIVE
Stubbs keen to develop batting prowess in longer formats
Big-hitting T20 destroyer aiming to use maiden Sri Lanka to expand all-round game
Sports reporter
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
Adding to his solitary one-day international cap while developing his longer game are the key objectives for Proteas and Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs as the Cricket World Cup approaches.
The destructive middle-order batter was crucial in SA A pulling off a nail-biting 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka A earlier this month, in which he played just two of the three matches in series yet ended as the leading run scorer in the green and gold with 117 runs.
Stubbs is currently part of the SA A side who are facing off against Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial four-day Test match in Colombo which started on Monday.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the 22-year-old said one key lesson he took from their tour of the subcontinent was how best to pace a 50-over innings.
“It's closer to first-class cricket where you've got to bat time,” Stubbs said after an unbeaten 58-run knock which helped to secure the series victory.
“I haven't played a lot of 50-over cricket, but in this format you absorb pressure and then apply pressure.
“T20 cricket you have to make a play almost every ball but in 50-over and first-class cricket you can just bat time and that's what I have really enjoyed doing.”
Stubbs, who is known for his fiery aggression in the shorter 20-over format, showed glimpses of what he can do in the 50-over version, scoring two valuable half-centuries for his side in the process.
He will have another chance to show what he is about when the Australians jet into the country for three T20 internationals before a five-match ODI series ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which gets under way in India a month later.
His career stats speak for themselves.
Since bursting onto the scene almost three years ago, Stubbs has been predominantly used for his destructive power in the 20-over format, having made 68 appearances at international, domestic and franchise levels.
That is in stark contrast to his 21 List-A appearances, in which he has notched up five half-centuries and a brilliant century while making 11 appearances at first-class level.
His big-hitting reputation in 20-over cricket has seen him being picked up by T20 franchises including the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, and the SA20 winning Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in February.
“It [the IPL] was an awesome tournament to be a part of, whether you are playing or not. And Mumbai made the semifinals so I got to experience a semifinal with 100,000 people, which was pretty cool,” he said.
Playing in unfamiliar conditions, Stubbs, on his maiden visit to Sri Lanka, said it demanded more from his game and required him to think about how best he needed to construct longer innings.
“It doesn't bounce as much [as home] and the ball turns a bit more, but the conditions have changed between each game.”
Stubbs said getting game time in Sri Lanka was good for his game as he had not played much cricket in the last few months, having made just two appearances in the IPL for Mumbai this season.
He also added that making the ODI World Cup squad was not front and centre of his thoughts as he just looked to get some quality game time under his belt.
“I am trying not to think about it,” he said.
“I am just trying to take every game as it comes and just enjoy playing."
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby