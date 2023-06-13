Warner showing good signs ahead of Ashes: Australia coach

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to rebound in the Ashes after the pair managed only four runs in partnership during the World Test Championship final win over India.
Khawaja had a forgettable Test at The Oval, dismissed for a duck and 13, while Warner was caught behind for one after his promising first innings of 43.
Australia struggled to score runs at the top of the order during the 2019 Ashes series, with Warner dismissed by Stuart Broad seven times and finishing with an average 9.50.
“I thought Davey moved well in the first innings (against India),” McDonald told Australian media.
“He got strangled down the leg side. You look at that, and you say 'a little bit of luck there and potentially that's a bigger score'.
“But the way he moved, the way he played is exactly what we want.”
Khawaja was dropped after three Tests in the 2019 Ashes but the stylish left-hander has piled on the runs since his recall to the squad for the Sydney Test against England in January 2022.
“Uzzie's last two years speak for themselves. There's going to be failure points for any batters and he's had one,” said McDonald.
“But it doesn't mean he's any less prepared.”
England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who retired from Test cricket in September 2021, was added to the Ashes squad for the first two Tests after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series.
McDonald said it would be a “challenge” for England to adjust their attack to fit Moeen.
“Mo hasn't played a red-ball game for an extended period of time. No doubt he'll be prepared — he's had a couple of weeks' notice,” said McDonald.
“But I think Jack Leach really complemented that attack and his wicket-taking ability and the way Ben Stokes has used him has been a little more aggressive and has reaped some great rewards.”
• India will begin their next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-test series in West Indies next month, which will be followed by eight limited-overs matches, the Caribbean cricket board has said.
India lost to Australia in the WTC final on Sunday, repeating their 2021 performance when they finished runners-up behind inaugural champions New Zealand.
Beginning on July 12, Rohit Sharma's team will play their series opener against West Indies in Dominica before moving to Trinidad to play the 100th Test match between the sides.
“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India,” Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said in a statement.
“One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations.”
The Test series will be followed by three one-dayers and five T20 Internationals between the teams.
The last two T20 matches will be played in Florida. — Reuters
Warner showing good signs ahead of Ashes: Australia coach
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to rebound in the Ashes after the pair managed only four runs in partnership during the World Test Championship final win over India.
Khawaja had a forgettable Test at The Oval, dismissed for a duck and 13, while Warner was caught behind for one after his promising first innings of 43.
Australia struggled to score runs at the top of the order during the 2019 Ashes series, with Warner dismissed by Stuart Broad seven times and finishing with an average 9.50.
“I thought Davey moved well in the first innings (against India),” McDonald told Australian media.
“He got strangled down the leg side. You look at that, and you say 'a little bit of luck there and potentially that's a bigger score'.
“But the way he moved, the way he played is exactly what we want.”
Khawaja was dropped after three Tests in the 2019 Ashes but the stylish left-hander has piled on the runs since his recall to the squad for the Sydney Test against England in January 2022.
“Uzzie's last two years speak for themselves. There's going to be failure points for any batters and he's had one,” said McDonald.
“But it doesn't mean he's any less prepared.”
England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who retired from Test cricket in September 2021, was added to the Ashes squad for the first two Tests after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series.
McDonald said it would be a “challenge” for England to adjust their attack to fit Moeen.
“Mo hasn't played a red-ball game for an extended period of time. No doubt he'll be prepared — he's had a couple of weeks' notice,” said McDonald.
“But I think Jack Leach really complemented that attack and his wicket-taking ability and the way Ben Stokes has used him has been a little more aggressive and has reaped some great rewards.”
• India will begin their next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-test series in West Indies next month, which will be followed by eight limited-overs matches, the Caribbean cricket board has said.
India lost to Australia in the WTC final on Sunday, repeating their 2021 performance when they finished runners-up behind inaugural champions New Zealand.
Beginning on July 12, Rohit Sharma's team will play their series opener against West Indies in Dominica before moving to Trinidad to play the 100th Test match between the sides.
“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India,” Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said in a statement.
“One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations.”
The Test series will be followed by three one-dayers and five T20 Internationals between the teams.
The last two T20 matches will be played in Florida. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer