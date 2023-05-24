Pearson pupil relishes chance to tour Bangladesh with SA U19
Allrounder becomes first from his school to earn national cricket honours
Pearson High School pupil Esa Gangat’s dream of being selected for SA came true at the weekend when he was named in the national U19 squad to tour Bangladesh for a five-match 50-overs series from July 3-18.
The 17-year-old grade 11 pupil made the cut after a selection process that took place in March when a squad of 18 was picked from an overall 27 cricketers who took part in a camp...
Soccer reporter
