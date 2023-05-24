Super Kings skipper Dhoni in no rush to decide IPL future

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he is in no rush to make a decision about his Indian Premier League future after the 41-year-old guided his team to their 10th final in 14 seasons.
Four years after quitting international cricket Dhoni remains the league's most popular player, his presence guaranteeing impressive support for Chennai even away from home.
Dhoni has reinvented himself as a lower-order power-hitter to remain effective despite being well past his prime.
Media reports say it could be Dhoni's last IPL season but the wicketkeeper-batsman remained coy about his future after overseeing Chennai's progress to Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.
"I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now?" Dhoni said after Chennai beat champions Gujarat Titans in Tuesday's qualifier.
"I have ample time to decide."
The former India captain, who led the side to two World Cup titles, has been hampered by knee issues this season and wore a brace in the match against Gujarat.
"I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside ... I don't really know," Dhoni said.
"Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months ... It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide."
Dhoni is known for his astute leadership, ice-cool temperament and innovative field placements but he described himself as an "annoying" skipper.
"I can be a very annoying captain because I shift the fielder one or two feet here and there every time," he said.
"Imagine you are fielding and every two balls or three balls, I am like, 'Okay two feet to your right, three feet to your left.' It can be annoying."
"The only request I ask from the fielders is 'keep an eye on me. If you drop a catch, there won't be any reactions but just keep an eye on me.'"
Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings qualified for their 10th final with the 15-run win over holders Gujarat Titans.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared an 87-run opening stand before a late flurry from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai post 172-7 after Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first.
After a wicketless power play, Gaikwad reached his half-century off 36 balls after getting a lifeline off a no-ball by Darshan Nalkande on a wicket-taking delivery.
But pacer Mohit Sharma provided the breakthrough for Gujarat after bowling out Gaikwad for 60, while Conway (40) was dismissed by Mohammed Shami.
However, Ajinkya Rahane (17) along with Ambati Rayudu (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (22) added a quick-fire 56 runs.
Chennai's Deepak Chahar then claimed the crucial wickets of Wriddhiman Saha (12) and Shubman Gill (42), while Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana picked up four wickets for 46 runs as Gujarat's batting order collapsed.
Gill's 42 runs off 38 balls were in vain as the likes of captain Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia were all dismissed under 20 runs.
A disciplined bowling attack led by Deepak Chahar, Theekshana, Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana got two wickets each.
Gujarat will have another shot at reaching the final when they take on the winners of Wednesday's second qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
Chennai are searching for a record-equalling fifth title and their second in three years. — Reuters
Super Kings skipper Dhoni in no rush to decide IPL future
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images
