Kohli says playing his best T20 cricket

Former India captain Virat Kohli said he feels at the top of his game and is playing the best Twenty20 cricket of his career after scoring a record seventh century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
Opener Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 61 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashing 13 fours and a six during his innings, though it was not enough to guide his side to victory.
Bangalore's six-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans saw them fail to make the playoffs.
“A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all. I feel I am playing my best T20 cricket again,” said Kohli after his second consecutive century.
“I'm just enjoying myself, this is how I play T20 cricket. I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and the big ones in the end if the situation allows me to.
“You have to read the situation and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands, and that's something I take a lot of pride in doing ... I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I'm batting out there in the middle.”
Kohli overtook his former Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle for most centuries in the IPL.
Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said Kohli, 34, has a lot of cricket left in him.
“It just shows you Virat has got a lot left in the tank in T20 cricket as he is playing really well still,” the South African added.
Mumbai Indians, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier on Sunday, moved on to the playoffs to face the Lucknow Super Giants in Wednesday's eliminator game, while Gujarat will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Tuesday's playoff match.
“Obviously very disappointing,” said Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. “From our batting perspective, our top four contributed really well. We missed a few runs consistently throughout the season, especially in the back end of the innings,”
Kohli's knock propelled Bangalore to a total of 197-5, though Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets to slow their momentum.
Gujarat made a poor start to their chase as they lost Wriddhiman Saha cheaply, but Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar combined for a huge partnership of 123 runs to wrest back control of the contest from Bangalore.
Gill continued to plug away after Shankar was dismissed on 53 by Vijaykumar Vyshak, scoring a century (104) of his own to lead defending champions Gujarat to their 10th win of the season and break Bangalore's hearts. — Reuters
Kohli says playing his best T20 cricket
Image: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for IPL
