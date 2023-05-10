The extension of KFC’s partnership with Cricket SA is a helpful boost for the sport’s body, which is wrapping up commercial deals for the men’s and women’s national teams.
The international fast food chain will continue its support of the mini-cricket programme, as well as being the local title sponsor for T20 Internationals. KFC, which first partnered with CSA in 2012, stuck with the organisation through the administrative upheaval in 2019, stating its focus was the players, spectators and the youth.
The KFC mini-cricket programme is the largest grassroots sports development initiative in the country, with more than 126,000 participants, 13,000 coaches and a presence in 6,000 schools. KFC and CSA recently celebrated 40 years of the mini-cricket programme. “We both share in the commitment to grow cricket from the ground up,” said CSA’s CEO Pholetsi Moseki. “We have together, over the years, ensured that cricket is introduced in communities and scale in growth. This has assured a continuous pipeline of talent that we can today boast of.”
CSA is still finger licking good
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Moseki has said previously that the stability CSA has achieved at administrative level, along with the success of the men’s and women’s national teams and the excitement generated by the SA20, had gradually improved the sport’s still dismal reputation.
The organisation is expected to announce later this week a renewal of its deal with Momentum, to continue backing the Proteas women, while it was recently reported that a major international company was being lined up for the men’s national side.
“The T20 format continues to be one of the most exciting formats of cricket globally which delivers on great action and is an opportunity to build immersive experiences for fans,” said KFC Africa chief marketing officer, Grant Macpherson.
“It is a privilege for us to be part of a sport that continues to grow and bring our diverse nation together. The renewal for us means more than just being a title sponsor, it means being able to continue engaging with fans and the communities we operate in in a meaningful way.”
TimesLIVE
