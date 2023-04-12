Toyana back to help Easterns rise again

He left his assistant position at the Titans at the end of the 2023 season, in which they were once again the most consistent team in the country. The Titans last week announced that Richard das Neves will take over as the senior team’s assistant coach.

Easterns, meanwhile, had a tricky couple of seasons in Division 2, finishing well short of the promotion spot, for which points had to be earned in the different competitions over the last two seasons. KwaZulu-Natal Inland won promotion last season. From the 2023-24 season, promotion and relegation will return to being based on performances in one season.

The union has struggled with administrative drama in the last few years and officials there will hope Toyana can restore stability on the field.

Toyana was part of the Easterns team, coached by Ray Jennings, that shocked Western Province in the final of what was then known as the SuperSport Series in 2003. Toyana scored a crucial 41 in the first innings and followed that up with 29 in the second as the unheralded side from Benoni beat a star-studded WP team that included Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Gary Kirsten and Ashwell Prince, by 273 runs.

After being Dave Nosworthy’s assistant, Toyana was promoted to the head coach’s position at the Highveld Lions in 2012-13 and won four titles — three outright — with the franchise over five seasons. Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma were among the players that rose to national prominence under his mentorship.

His success at the Lions put him in the frame for the Proteas head coach position in 2017, but that job eventually went to Ottis Gibson.