Cricket

EP Warriors take U10 title at indoor cricket national champs

12 April 2023
The EP Warriors U10 indoor cricket team won all eight of their matches to be crowned national champions at the Junior Indoor Cricket National Tournament at Kabega Park over the weekend
BUDDING STARS: The EP Warriors U10 indoor cricket team won all eight of their matches to be crowned national champions at the Junior Indoor Cricket National Tournament at Kabega Park over the weekend
Image: SUPPLIED

The Eastern Province U10 Warriors cricket side swept all before them to take the gold medal at the Indoor Cricket Junior National Tournament   held at the Metro Indoor Arena in Kabega Park at the weekend.

The highlight for the local sides was the performance of the U10 team under the guidance of Wesley Schultz, who won all eight of their games to be crowned national champions.

They also produced eight members for the SA U10 indoor cricket 16-player squad.

The players are Roelof Campher, Jude Hendricks, Kian Roberson, RJ van Eyk, Ryan Strydom, Kaden Nortjie, Milan Marais and Wian Deysel.

EP players also picked up some individual awards in the U10 age group, producing the bowler of the tournament in Marais, who picked up 17 wickets, and the batsman of the tournament in Hendricks, who scored 174 runs with a strike rate of 183,96. 

