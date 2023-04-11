×

Cricket

Young EP bowlers fly flag high

U18 and U25 teams claim bronze

By Robert Forbes - 11 April 2023
The EP U18 team are, from left, Reece Stone, Thomas Bartlett, manager Debbie Clarkson, LJ Wentzel and Jaydon Burkett
Image: SUPPLIED

There is an impression, without foundation, that bowls is a sport for old people dressed in white.

Recent events have proven this to be a fallacy by Eastern Province’s younger generation who have taken to the greens.

EP Bowls teams  recently participated in the SA Junior National Championship in the Under-18 and U25 categories, in which both sides finished with bronze medals.

The EP U25 team are, from left, Lourence van der Walt, Le Roux Botha, manager Keith Clarkson, Kyle Bester and Tiaan van der Bank
Image: SUPPLIED

Districts from around SA compete in the event, which is held annually in Bloemfontein.

A total of 248 youngsters took part in the U15, U18 and U25 categories.

Many Proteas team players had their foundation at this event.

At the recently held international  tournament in Australia, SA’s trips women won silver.

Included in this team was EP’s Dezi Rosenblatt, 33, from the Woods Bowls Club, who recently earned her call-up to the national team.

Interestingly, the average age among the team is 32, with the skip, Anneke Snyman, just 29.

Snyman and Rosenblatt previously participated and won titles in junior events.

EP's Proteas Women's Trips representative Dezi Rosenblatt
Image: SUPPLIED

EP Bowls president Keith Clarkson was ecstatic over the junior teams’ performances.

“After a long period of absence from this event, EP Bowls Juniors are back and have excelled in their results,” Clarkson said. 

“Following on the success of senior inter-district teams, this is the cherry on top for our district in terms of national participation in 2023.”

EP will look to increase the level of participation among the youth and bowls clubs are eager to accommodate those interested in taking up the sport.

Visit www.epbowls.co.za where contact details of clubs in different areas are listed.

 

