Markram makes merry as Proteas close in on World Cup qualification

It’s a reflection of Aiden Markram’s weirdly modest return in the ODI format that the 175 he scored in Sunday’s final ODI against the Netherlands equated to more than 10% of all the runs he’s made in the format since making his debut in 2017.

The win for South Africa sees them with a foot in the 2023 World Cup, with an improved net run rate that should also see them through even if Ireland beat Bangladesh in all three games in a series in Chelmsford in May.

Markram, playing in his 50th ODI, finally notched a first hundred in a format that his talent and technique seem ideally suited for.

Over the course of his career, he has struggled with the tempo of his innings. Markram’s been dismissed 19 times for scores between 20 and 49, an indication for the most part of how when he wants to accelerate he finds himself getting out.