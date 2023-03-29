Shepherd blitzkrieg helps Windies take third T20 and series against Proteas

Romario Shepherd's 26-run blitzkrieg against Kagiso Rabada in the last over of the West Indies’ innings proved the difference in another pulsating T20 international, with the touring side’s seven-run win earning them a 2-1 series triumph.

Shepherd, who represented the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, struck three sixes off the Proteas’ champion bowler to propel the West Indies to 220/8 at the Wanderers, a total that had seemed unlikely during the middle period of their innings. He finished on 44 not out.

His assault started after being dropped off the first ball of that over by Heinrich Klaasen — the ball hanging in the air for an age before falling with Klaasen never positioning himself properly underneath it.

Shepherd then went six, four, six, six as Rabada, like all the South African bowlers, battled to settle into a consistent line or length.

It left the Proteas, who’d chased a world record 259 on Sunday at Centurion, with more than they could handle with the bat.