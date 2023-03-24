Proteas limited overs head coach Rob Walter has identified Marco Jansen and Wayne Parnell as his top choices in the all-rounder positions as they head into the start of a three-match T20 series against the West Indies starting on Saturday.
Despite the position not being pinned down to any player in particular, Walter said both Jansen and Parnell were first in line to fill that type of role should the team require their services.
Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo could also be thrown into that bracket, and so too could Tristan Stubbs, who can also be considered a destructive batting all-rounder, though precious little has been seen of his bowling outside of the domestic scene.
In Stubbs, Walter sees more of a reserve limited overs batter at this early stage in his career, but the coach admits to the fire and veracity possessed by the young Gqeberha-based batter.
“For me, Tristan sits in the space of a backup T20 batter who we will provide opportunities to just for when he will be called upon.
“Marco and Wayne are the guys sitting in the all-around space, who provide firepower with the bat at the back end but perform a dual role in the side.
“So their roles are slightly different within the team, but we know, whether it is now or along the course of the year, we have already given Tristan opportunities previously and we will continue to do that.
“We are fully aware of his firepower and he has shown that time and time again, it is just about knowing where and when to use that opportunity,” he said at SuperSport Park on Thursday.
Walter will take the side into his first T20 series against the Windies together with captain Aiden Markram and they will look to hit the ground running.
The first two matches will be played in Centurion on Saturday and Sunday (both 2pm) while the third is scheduled for Johannesburg on Tuesday (6pm).
HeraldLIVE
Walter names Jansen, Parnell as top choices for all-rounder berths
Sports reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
HeraldLIVE
