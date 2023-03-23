×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Rohit wants India's IPL players to manage workload ahead of World Cup

By Reuters - 23 March 2023
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during game three of the One Day International series against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, on March 22, 2023 in Chennai
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during game three of the One Day International series against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, on March 22, 2023 in Chennai
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma said his teammates should consider skipping the occasional match during the Indian Premier League (IPL) to manage their workload ahead of the Cricket World Cup on home soil later this year.

A recurring back injury kept middle order batter Shreyas Iyer out of the home one-day series against Australia, which the tourists won 2-1 on Wednesday, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been out since September due to back issues.

Rohit acknowledged that IPL sides will look to field their best team in every match and said it was up to the players to look after themselves ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

“It's all up to the franchises now. They own them now,” Rohit, who leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL, told reporters after India's 21-run loss in Chennai on Wednesday.

“We have given some indications to the teams but at the end of the day, it's up to the franchises, and more importantly, it's up to the players.

“They are all adults, they have to look after their bodies.

“If they feel it's getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen.”

In terms of form, Rohit played down the struggles of Suryakumar Yadav during the ODI series, the world's top-ranked T20 batter falling for a first-ball duck in each of the three matches.

“I don't know how much to look into it. He got three good balls, to be honest,” Rohit said.

“He plays spin so well ... That's why we held him back and gave him that role for the last 15-20 overs where he can play his game, but it's really unfortunate he could only play three balls. That can happen to anyone.” — Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
What tomorrow’s leaders think of Human Rights Day

Most Read