Breetzke one step closer to Proteas nod
Warriors star included in SA invitational side to play Netherlands
Dafabet Warriors star batsman Matthew Breetzke is relishing the opportunity to pull on the green and gold after he was named in the 12-man SA invitational side to play the Netherlands in a one-off match next week.
The destructive right-hand batter is one of four players from the Eastern Province side to get the nod for the match, which will play out at the LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria on Tuesday...
Sports reporter
