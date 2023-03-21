Alan Dawson smashed a brisk 92, but in the end it proved in vain as England beat SA by 65 runs to win the 2023 Over-50 Cricket World Cup on Monday.
The sides had played out a close encounter in the group stages seven days ago but, truth be told, England dominated proceedings at Newlands Cricket Ground pretty much from the word go.
With the game delayed and reduced to 40 overs after heavy morning showers, Proteas Veterans captain Louis Koen won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Unlike at Groot Drakenstein a week ago, the hosts were unable to get an early breakthrough as Dawson and James Albanie went wicketless in their opening spell for the first time during the tournament.
Giles Ecclestone was the man the innings was built around, with the elegant left-hander forming partnerships all the way through en route to a majestic 122 off 103 deliveries.
Along with Naseer Ahmed he put on 88 for the fourth wicket in just over 10 overs to assert control and ultimately set a very challenging target of 268.
Clive Eksteen was SA’s best bowler, returning very respectable figures of 8-0-25-2 amid the carnage.
The Proteas needed a good start if they were to get close, so the wicket of Koen off just the fourth delivery without a run on the board was hardly what the doctor ordered.
It proved a sign of things to come as they just couldn’t string together any meaningful partnerships and, even when Dawson found an ally in Mario Solomons and combined for 72, it was too little, too late.
Richard Cooper and Martyn Gidley did most of the damage, both picking up 3/39 as England cantered to victory in almost pitch-dark conditions, becoming only the second country after Australia to win the Over-50 World Cup, which was once again proudly sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle. — VCASA
Ecclestone stars as England beat SA to World Cup trophy
Image: MATCHPIX SA
