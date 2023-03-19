SA will be chasing glory when they contest the Over-50 World Cup final against England at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Monday.
Proteas gear up for Over-50 World Cup final
Rain abates long enough for home side claim six-wicket victory over New Zealand
Image: MATCHPIX SA
SA will be chasing glory when they contest the Over-50 World Cup final against England at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Monday.
Friday was a day to remember as SA produced a polished performance to claim a place in the final.
Rain threatened to derail SA's efforts to reach the showpiece, but abated long enough to let the home side claim a famous six-wicket victory over New Zealand at Western Province Cricket Club.
The Kiwis, who topped Division A and were the form side heading into the semifinals, posted 157 in a shortened 27 overs, with contributions from opener Richard Petrie (32 off 55), Mason Robinson (25 off 20) and Colin Owens (20 off 18) making up the bulk of the runs.
While a few of the Proteas bowlers came under attack — in particular James Albanie (1/40 in 5 overs) and Saleem Mukuddem (0/30 in 3 overs) — it was perennial paceman Alan Dawson (2/17), and Lefty Ngece (2/29) and Simion Muller (2/9) who kept the New Zealanders from building too much momentum.
The Proteas got off to a pacey and solid start in reply, with captain Louis Koen (21 off 19 balls) and the in-form Brandon Nash (52 off 66 balls) scoring above the asking rate in the opening overs to put the Kiwi bowlers under pressure.
But opening bowler Dean Askew (2/20) had other plans, taking two wickets in the fifth over — an excellent caught and bowled to dismiss Koen before having the dangerous Craig Lyons caught for just four — to put a brake on the South Africans’ efforts.
Coming in at number 4, though, Alan Dawson (46*) and Nash took charge, putting on a 100-run stand for the third wicket to put the home team in touching distance of a date with England at Newlands on Monday, March 20.
Nash eventually departed, bowled for a fine 52 — his second consecutive half-century in as many matches — with big-hitter Morné Cilliers striding to the crease and posting two huge sixes in his 18 off 12 balls to all but seal the win for the Proteas.
The Proteas Veterans become the second national cricket team to challenge for World Cup honours at Newlands in recent months, with captain Louis Koen hoping to lead his charges one step further than the Proteas Women’s team were able to in late February.
In the other semifinal, England made relatively light work of beating the US by four wickets at Claremont Cricket Club.
The Americans batted first and were curtailed from scoring for the bulk of the opening batting Power Play through excellent line-and-length bowling by standout seamer Richard Cooper (2/13). At the other end, he was ably supported by Marcus Sharp (1/18), and contributions from the England attack all around.
But it was spinner Mohammed Fayyaz who prevented the USA from cutting loose in the momentum-building phase of their innings — USA opener Fazal Alam had seen off the likes of Cooper and Sharp, before Fayyaz claimed his wicket for an excellent 59 off 78 balls.
Fayyaz continued to stunt USA’s innings, claiming the middle-order wickets of Fernando (18), Bashir (27) and Patel (3) to finish with excellent figures of 4/27 in his 9 overs.
England’s reply got off to a poor start as openers David Snellgrove (1) and Giles Ecclestone (2) fell early. At 9/2 England looked in trouble but Steve Foster’s measured 13, backed up by Naseer Ahmed’s excellent 50 off 69 balls got their campaign back on track.
Number 6 Jonathan Wileman produced a fine 49 not out and, along with Steve Chapman (18), guided England to the win to set up a clash with hosts SA at Newlands on Monday. — VCASA
