Cricket

Rain has final say in opening ODI at Buffalo Park

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 16 March 2023
Head groundsman Andre Nel and reserve umpire Bongani Jele at a wet Buffalo Park, in East London, on Thursday
DAMP SQUIB: Head groundsman Andre Nel and reserve umpire Bongani Jele at a wet Buffalo Park, in East London, on Thursday
Image: THEO JEPTHA

 

The opening one-day international between SA and the West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

The signs were ominous from early morning on Thursday ahead of the scheduled 12.30pm toss for a 1pm start.  

Reserve umpire Bongani Jele performed numerous inspections throughout the afternoon but there was never a realistic chance of playing and the game was called off at 4.30pm.

The Proteas are starting a fresh era under new white-ball coach Rob Walter after their successful 2-0 Test series victory over the Windies last week. 

The sides will meet again at the same venue for the second ODI on Saturday (1pm).

DispatchLIVE

 

