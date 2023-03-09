Ferreira carries Titans to famous win over Warriors

A blazing century by Momentum Multiply Titans batsman Donovan Ferreira put a dent in the Dafabet Warriors 4-Day Series hopes after claiming a four-wicket win in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Ferreira struck 116 runs off 103 balls, including 12 fours and six sixes, to share 73 runs with Corbin Bosch (16 off 42) to move them up to second place in the series standings.
This after the Warriors, who were sitting pretty on 134/4, and a lead of 274, bizarrely declared half an hour before the lunch break.
Earlier, the Warriors wasted no time in taking two Titans wickets before the visitors declared on 141/9 as Beyers Swanepoel removed Ferreira (26) and Junior Dala for a duck, to wrap up the Titans’ first innings.
Batting for a second time, and with a handy lead of 140, the home side batted briskly as they looked to force a result, declaring for a second time in the match, after Lesiba Ngoepe crunched a speedy 45 runs.
Ngoepe was the highest second-innings scorer for the men in the green-and-black army, alongside 32 off 26, with the home side reaching 134/4 before the second declaration came.
Wihan Lubbe fell first, trapped leg before by Ferreira for 13, before Ngoepe, who struck two boundaries and four sixes in his 36-ball stay at the crease, took the score past 50 before he was bowled by Lizaad Williams.
Shortly after the score passed 100, they lost two more wickets, first Matthew Breetzke for 15, trapped in front by left-arm orthodox spinner Neil Brand, before Diego Rosier’s 26-ball innings was ended on 32 as Sinethemba Qeshile and Tristan Stubbs ended not out on 12 and 15 respectively.
Swanepoel single-handedly dismantled the Titans’ top order, taking four wickets as the Titans made their way to 55 in the 12th over.
First, he removed Modiri Litheko (4) and Jiveshan Pillay (1) with just 16 runs on the board.
Next to fall was Bongumusa Makhanya, who was caught by Ngoepe for 11 before Swanepoel grabbed his fourth wicket of the match, as Brand was caught by Qeshile for 25.
As the home side searched for wickets, teenage sensation, Dewald Brewis, playing in just his second first-class match, hit six boundaries to take the sky blues past 100 before he was bowled by Lubbe for 46.
Ferreira and Musawenkosi Twala stood firm in the face of the Warriors track, sharing a hard-fought century partnership to take their side to 202.
Twala faced 111 deliveries for his 44 including six boundaries before Ziyaad Abrahams claimed his first wicket of the second innings, removing the diminutive right-hander when he was caught behind the stumps by Qeshile an hour into the final session.
Ferreira batted calmly, steering his side past 250 before smashing Rosier for 22 in the 61st over as he brought up a second first-class century while sharing 73 with Bosch to take them over the line.
Swanepoel continued his rich vein of form with the ball as he finished with 6/89 from 27.5 overs.
