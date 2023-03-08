Nothing to choose between Warriors and Titans

With only a day left and a draw looking like the most likely outcome, the CSA 4-Day Series clash between the Dafabet Warriors and the Momentum Multiply Titans looks set for an exciting final day’s play on Wednesday.
The Warriors, who declared on 281/8 shortly before lunch on Tuesday, bowled with discipline in testing conditions to have the visitors on 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the final session of day three.
When bad light stopped play at 4.45pm, the Titans had Donovan Ferreira (22 off 23) and Junior Dala (1 off 2) still at the crease, with stumps being called shortly after.
In pursuit of the Warriors’ first-innings score, opening bowler Glenton Stuurman claimed four wickets for 39 runs in 14.4 overs.
He accounted for the wickets of both openers Modiri Litheko (0) and Neil Brand (4), while also claiming that of Bongumusa Makhanya (5) and Musawenkosi Twala (21).
Ziyaad Abrahams removed Titans wunderkind Dewald Brevis for 33 and first-class debutant Siya Plaatjie claimed the important wicket of Jiveshan Pillay, who had frustrated the Warriors bowling attack by facing 113 deliveries for his 45, including five boundaries, while Corbin Bosch, who injured his back on the first day, was run out for just two.
After two days of rain interruptions, the first full day of play looked on the cards as the sun poked its head through the clouds hanging over St George's Park.
It started promptly at 9.30am, with the home side continuing on 150 runs and three wickets down, with Matthew Breetzke on 67 and Sinethemba Qeshile on 25.
Breetzke added just a single to his overnight score before chipping Ferreira straight to Litheko before Qeshile took on the responsibility of carrying the Warriors’ innings.
He did that in some style, completing a 13th first-class half-century, eventually making his way to 66 off 129 before he was caught by Twala off Dala after taking the side to 215/5.
Beyers Swanepoel took the fight to the Titans’ bowling attack, clubbing a fourth first-class half-century to put runs on the board for his side.
Qeshile's wicket started the domino effect that saw them lose three wickets for just 41 runs, as Rudi Second (18), Tristan Stubbs (22), and Stuurman (2) were sent back to the dugout.
As the wickets tumbled around him, Swanepoel remained calm, striking 52 off 48 deliveries including three boundaries and four sixes before they declared on 281/8 with a ball to spare in the 83rd over.
Neil Brand finished with figures of 3/55 after 11.5 overs, Ferreira took 2/52 in 20 overs, while Dala, Corbin Bosch, and Lizaad Williams took one wicket a piece.
HeraldLIVE
Nothing to choose between Warriors and Titans
Sports reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
With only a day left and a draw looking like the most likely outcome, the CSA 4-Day Series clash between the Dafabet Warriors and the Momentum Multiply Titans looks set for an exciting final day’s play on Wednesday.
The Warriors, who declared on 281/8 shortly before lunch on Tuesday, bowled with discipline in testing conditions to have the visitors on 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the final session of day three.
When bad light stopped play at 4.45pm, the Titans had Donovan Ferreira (22 off 23) and Junior Dala (1 off 2) still at the crease, with stumps being called shortly after.
In pursuit of the Warriors’ first-innings score, opening bowler Glenton Stuurman claimed four wickets for 39 runs in 14.4 overs.
He accounted for the wickets of both openers Modiri Litheko (0) and Neil Brand (4), while also claiming that of Bongumusa Makhanya (5) and Musawenkosi Twala (21).
Ziyaad Abrahams removed Titans wunderkind Dewald Brevis for 33 and first-class debutant Siya Plaatjie claimed the important wicket of Jiveshan Pillay, who had frustrated the Warriors bowling attack by facing 113 deliveries for his 45, including five boundaries, while Corbin Bosch, who injured his back on the first day, was run out for just two.
After two days of rain interruptions, the first full day of play looked on the cards as the sun poked its head through the clouds hanging over St George's Park.
It started promptly at 9.30am, with the home side continuing on 150 runs and three wickets down, with Matthew Breetzke on 67 and Sinethemba Qeshile on 25.
Breetzke added just a single to his overnight score before chipping Ferreira straight to Litheko before Qeshile took on the responsibility of carrying the Warriors’ innings.
He did that in some style, completing a 13th first-class half-century, eventually making his way to 66 off 129 before he was caught by Twala off Dala after taking the side to 215/5.
Beyers Swanepoel took the fight to the Titans’ bowling attack, clubbing a fourth first-class half-century to put runs on the board for his side.
Qeshile's wicket started the domino effect that saw them lose three wickets for just 41 runs, as Rudi Second (18), Tristan Stubbs (22), and Stuurman (2) were sent back to the dugout.
As the wickets tumbled around him, Swanepoel remained calm, striking 52 off 48 deliveries including three boundaries and four sixes before they declared on 281/8 with a ball to spare in the 83rd over.
Neil Brand finished with figures of 3/55 after 11.5 overs, Ferreira took 2/52 in 20 overs, while Dala, Corbin Bosch, and Lizaad Williams took one wicket a piece.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer