A calm Matthew Breetzke half-century was the only highlight of the day as the Dafabet Warriors and Momentum Multiply Titans saw day two of their CSA 4-Day Series clash curtailed by rain at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday.
Persistent rain and grey conditions overhead put the brakes on play for most of the second day as both teams looked to get some play under their belts.
When stumps were called at 5.15pm, Breetzke was not out on 67 runs off 138 balls and Sinethemba Qeshile (25 off 75) was still at the crease.
Incessant rain on day one saw just 32 overs bowled, with the Warriors making their way to 90/3, essentially four down after skipper Rudi Second was castled by an Aya Gqamane bouncer, forcing him to retire hurt with his score on 10.
The play was set to resume at 9.30am on Monday, with Breetzke (35) and Qeshile (5) looking to spend some time out in the middle.
However, they were made to wait for more than an hour, before eventually making their way out to the centre at 11.10am.
The pair battled their way past the 100-run before continuing on to reach 133 without losing another wicket at lunch as their partnership grew to 58 runs, while Breetzke notched up a 12th half-century in first-class cricket.
Breetzke went to lunch on 61 off 122 balls, hitting nine boundaries, while Qeshile, who struck just 17 off the 46 deliveries he faced, found the boundary twice.
Returning from the lunch break, the two then took the Warriors to 149/3, before a second rain delay saw them taken off the field for a second break, having added 16 runs to the total.
Teams returned for just eight deliveries at 4.45pm before play was again halted, this time because of bad light.
HeraldLIVE
Rain has final say on day two of Warriors, Titans match
Image: RICHARD HUGGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
HeraldLIVE
