Aiden Markram replaces Temba Bavuma as Proteas’ T20 captain
Aiden Markram has been named the Proteas' new T20 International captain , taking over from Temba Bavuma who vacated the role after he was made Test captain last month.
Markram has long been touted as a future captain of the Proteas, ostensibly because of his leadership of the South Africa under-19 team that won the junior World Cup in the UAE in 2014. That team included Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo.
“I am excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20 captain as he is familiar with the set-up and works well with those around him,” the Proteas' new limited overs coach Rob Walter said.
“He is a player who leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead.”
Markram led the Proteas in five ODIs against India in 2018 after his appointment by then-selection convener Linda Zondi. The decision was viewed as premature and possibly set Markram's development back by two years.
Nevertheless, after a roller-coaster few years as part of the Proteas team, Markram's captaincy was back in the spotlight during this year's SA 20 tournament where he was put in charge of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Markram led that largely unheralded team to the title and was named player of the tournament. He said that captaincy brought the best out of him because he thrived on having the extra responsibility.
The announcement of Markram's appointment came as Cricket South Africa named the One-Day International and T20 International squads at the Wanderers on Monday for the white-ball series against West Indies later this month.
Bavuma was not included in the T20 squad.
Squads
Proteas first and second ODIs squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).
Proteas third ODI squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).
Proteas T20I squad against West Indies: Aiden Markram (captain, Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).
