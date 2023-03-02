“It’s special to take a five-fer or achieve any milestones, but playing four Tests in a year you don’t really think about milestones. You only think when there is a Test, because you hardly play,” said Nortje, who is playing in his 19th Test, having made his debut in 2019.
Lack of Test play makes milestones less achievable
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
A handful of milestones in the first Test between the Proteas and West Indies left players on both sides lamenting the lack of Test match play for the two teams on an international calendar that is dominated by limited overs matches and T20 franchise competitions.
Former West Indies captain Jason Holder claimed his 150th Test wicket when he trapped Keegan Petersen lbw with what turned out to be the last ball of Wednesday’s play, making him just the second player to don the famous maroon cap, to have taken 150 wickets and scored 2,000 runs. The other? Sir Garfield Sobers.
As proud as the affable Holder rightfully is about being second to one of the sport’s all time legends, he couldn’t help but wonder how close he might be to some of Sobers’ other records if only the West Indies could play more Test matches.
Short Highlights of the first test, Day 2 between South Africa and West Indies in SuperSport Park, Pretoria.
Holder let out a long sigh before saying it was tough to answer whether he could have already achieved that landmark had he played more than 61 Tests.
“The way that world cricket is going now, apart from the ‘Big 3’ everybody else is barely playing any Test cricket.
“We’ve averaged six to eight Tests a year, this year we have six, next year six as well. It’s a slow grind — you have to be in the XI for every single one to really give yourself a good chance to get anywhere close to a hundred Tests,” said Holder. Sobers played 93.
Drawing a comparison between the current West Indies captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, who made his debut in May 2011 and England’s Joe Root, who made his debut a year-and-a-half later, Holder implied measuring greatness in the format most players still believe is the best is hard to do.
“Kraigg was playing long before Joe Root, but Root’s got 129 [Tests], it shows you the amount of cricket England play compared to us. It’s beyond our control, we have to deal with what is in front of us and try to make the most of it,” he said. Brathwaite has played 83 Tests.
Anrich Nortjé, who picked up a fourth Test ‘five-fer’ on Wednesday, said it was almost pointless making comparisons with previous generations.
“It’s special to take a five-fer or achieve any milestones, but playing four Tests in a year you don’t really think about milestones. You only think when there is a Test, because you hardly play,” said Nortje, who is playing in his 19th Test, having made his debut in 2019.
Ollie Robinson, England’s quick bowler, made his debut in 2021 has already played 16 Tests.
“I will never get to 50 Tests — it will take me another seven years,” said the 29-year-old.
“Some countries are playing 20 games in the next few months. It’s hard. You can’t compare what the greats have done for South Africa in the past.
“They played a lot of Tests, that was their main format, where now, we play eight to ten games in two years. It's very limited and when we do get the opportunity it's just for guys to focus on what we have to do.”
After the current series, both the West Indies and the Proteas play 28 Tests until the end of the current Future Tour Programme’s window in 2027. The overwhelming majority of those matches will be in two-Test series.
Holder still felt enormous pride at his achievement and while he is a sought-after player in various T20 franchise leagues around the world, he says he still enjoys the Test format.
“Honestly, my inspiration is the other guys on the field. I was captain at a young age, I had a fairly good run of it, especially in the Test arena. I thoroughly enjoy this group. Just less egos.
“These guys play for the right reasons and everybody is really hungry for each other’s success. When you have guys like Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Kraigg Brathwaite still leading the charge, it's inspiring for someone like me.”
