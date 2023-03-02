Knights bowlers put Warriors through the wringer
The ITEC Knights used their bowling attack to deadly effect, taking eight Dafabet Warriors wickets to win by 161 runs on the stroke of lunch in their CSA 4-Day Series clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Nhlakampho Mpungose returned figures of four wickets for 46 runs in 19.2 overs, while Nealen van Heerden and off-spinner Aubrey Swanepoel shared six second-innings wickets to clean up the Warriors’ batting line-up in 30.1 overs by the end of the first session on the final day. ..
