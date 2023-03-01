Warriors battle back against Knights on day three

Half-centuries by Dafabet Warriors’ Matthew Breetzke and captain Rudi Second have given them a sniff of victory after a productive third day saw them reach 167/2 at stumps in their CSA 4-Day Series clash with the ITEC Knights in Gqeberha.
The pair added 133 for the third wicket, Breetzke scoring 83 runs off 132 balls, while Second finished the day on 55 off 11, as their side required a further 279 to win at the close of play.
Chasing 446 for victory, they found conditions tough as the hosts struggled to find their feet in the early stages of their pursuit for victory.
Warriors openers Kyle Jacobs and Jordan Hermann reached 16 runs in 11.2 overs before Hermann was struck on the back of the helmet, forcing him to retire hurt with five runs to his name.
The young left-hander, who was replaced by Tristan Stubbs, was the second Warriors player to be replaced for a concussion after fast bowler Glenton Stuurman, who was also struck on the head on day two, was forced off the field and later replaced by left-arm seamer Tiaan van Vuuren.
Jacobs saw a fierce Nhlakampho Mpungose yorker dismantle his stumps for 12 and Lesiba Ngoepe scored five runs before edging Aubrey Swanepoel into the gloves of Gihahn Cloete.
Breetzke and skipper Second came in with 34 runs on the board and set about resurrecting the innings for the hosts.
The duo batted patiently to take the Warriors past 150 as both men crossed the 50-run mark, defending their wicket stoutly to the end of the day’s play.
Earlier, Beyers Swanepoel claimed a second five-wicket haul to record his first 10-wicket match after his five-fer in the first innings.
The 24-year-old right-arm paceman followed up his 5/85 from the first stanza with another scintillating display with the red cherry, conceding 35 runs in 15.5 overs as the Knights were dismissed for 157 in their second innings, with a lead of 445.
The Knights started the day on 37/2, 325 runs ahead, as the Warriors faced another potentially long day in the field.
However, Swanepoel and concussion replacement Van Vuuren had other ideas, removing both set batsmen as the left-handed speedster removed Raynard van Tonder (3) before Swanepoel got rid of Cloete (4) in consecutive overs.
Van Vuuren grabbed a second when he removed the dangerous Patrick Kruger for 24, as the visitors found themselves on 47 runs and half their side back in the dugout.
They lost their sixth when Swanepoel was caught by Hermann for Ziyaad Abrahams’ first wicket of the innings.
Patrick Botha (27) and Migael Pretorius then shared 44 runs for the seventh wicket, taking their side past 100 before the former was caught by Sinethemba Qeshile for Swanepoel’s second of the innings.
Pretorius shared 30 runs with Nealen van Heerden (2) before Second got his name in the wickets column, dismissing Van Heerden caught and bowled, as the Knights reached lunch on 142/8.
Second then removed Pretorius for 46 after taking his side past 150 before Swanepoel wrapped up the innings when he trapped Mpungose leg before wicket for 11.
Warriors battle back against Knights on day three
