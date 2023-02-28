Kruger comes through for Knights in clash against Warriors
ITEC Knights all-rounder Patrick Kruger claimed five wickets to help whittle the Dafabet Warriors out for 134 runs on day two of their CSA Four-Day Series at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday.
When stumps were called after the delay for bad light, the Knights sat on 37/2 after 10 overs, with Kruger (20 not out), Raynard van Tonder (three not out), and a lead of 325. ..
Sports reporter
