Australia claim World Cup after SA stumble at last hurdle

Australia’s depth with both bat and ball proved too much for a courageous Proteas team, who they defeated by 19 runs to claim their sixth T20 World Cup title in front of a rowdy and packed Newlands on Sunday.
SA did not do a lot wrong, their bowling was precise, they produced their best fielding performance of the tournament and while some could criticise their inability to use the power play better, it must be said that Australia’s bowling and fielding was of the highest quality.
A target of 157 certainly looked achievable on a slightly worn and slow surface, but Australia locked down the South African top order while the fielding restrictions were in place.
The Proteas only hit three boundaries in those first six overs, two which were the result of unusual errors in the field by the Australians.
That aspect of their game would improve, however, through the innings.
They are faster and stronger in the field, shutting off boundaries better than any other side in the competition.
The pressure all of that created led to wickets, with semifinal heroine Tazmin Brits never getting going and she slogged Darcie Brown to Tahlia McGrath at mid-on after making 10.
Marizanne Kapp lasted just 11 balls but, like Brits, the inability to keep the scoreboard ticking forced an error, with a thick outside landing safely in the hands of Brown at short third off Ashleigh Gardner’s fielding.
After Sune Luus was run out, Laura Wolvaardt was finally able to shake off the shackles, playing one of the finest innings’ of her already stellar career to reignite a boisterous crowd and raise hopes.
One slog sweep off McGrath flew into an ecstatic Oaks section and another lofted off-drive had Siya Kolisi and Co bouncing around in their suite in the upper tier of the main grand stand.
If Chloe Tryon had been able to hit some more boundaries at that stage, who knows where it all could have led.
As it was, despite Wolvaardt’s efforts — which included a punishing strike through extra cover for four to raise her third consecutive 50 — the Proteas were never able to lower the required rate below 12 an over.
When Wolvaardt was trapped lbw by Meg Schutt for 61, the game was up for the hosts.
Meg Lanning was able to use seven different bowlers, with Australia’s stump-to-stump policy leaving the Proteas — Wolvaardt aside — with little room to free their arms.
SA’s bowling was once more very disciplined.
Lines were tight with the use of the short ball judicious, in combination with good changes in pace.
Australia’s aggressive openers were not allowed to locate the boundary in the manner they are so accustomed to.
Alyssa Healy, whose 75 off 39 balls at the MCG in 2020 ripped the match away from India, was restricted to just three fours and an innings of 18 off 20 balls here, with the Australians only scoring 36 in the power play.
At that stage, Mooney was riding her luck too as she sought creative ways to hit boundaries, with reverse scoops as the Proteas packed the offside.
The Proteas fielding was arguably the best it has been in the tournament, especially on the ground, while Luus and Tryon took excellent boundary catches.
Gardner was promoted to hit boundaries, despite the fielding restrictions being lifted, and after getting her eye in she played two of the shots of the day against Nadine de Klerk — a straight blast for six followed immediately by another six, this time over the extra cover fence.
SA kept their cool through that period; dismissing Gardner helped, with Tryon dismissing her thanks to a good catch at long-off by Luus.
Two overs later, Nonkululeko Mhlaba bowled Grace Harris to further keep Australia’s progress in check.
Mooney had found better rhythm the longer she stayed at the crease and upped the tempo gradually as she found the boundary with greater regularity.
As she did in the semifinal against England, Luus held back the “big three” for the end and though they delivered accurately, Mooney was able to keep Australia within sight of a defendable total.
Because of the precision in field placements throughout the innings, the Proteas were behind on the clock and were punished by being allowed just three boundary fielders for Ismail’s last over.
Mooney took advantage hitting a fine straight six followed by a lofted drive for four.
Ismail, the master operator she is, took two wickets, denying Mooney the strike for the last four balls.
Still, the Aussie left-hander’s impact was big, her unbeaten 74, coming off 53 balls, including nine fours and that final over six. — TimesLIVE
Australia claim World Cup after SA stumble at last hurdle
Proteas fall 19 runs short in epic Newlands final
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Australia’s depth with both bat and ball proved too much for a courageous Proteas team, who they defeated by 19 runs to claim their sixth T20 World Cup title in front of a rowdy and packed Newlands on Sunday.
SA did not do a lot wrong, their bowling was precise, they produced their best fielding performance of the tournament and while some could criticise their inability to use the power play better, it must be said that Australia’s bowling and fielding was of the highest quality.
A target of 157 certainly looked achievable on a slightly worn and slow surface, but Australia locked down the South African top order while the fielding restrictions were in place.
The Proteas only hit three boundaries in those first six overs, two which were the result of unusual errors in the field by the Australians.
That aspect of their game would improve, however, through the innings.
They are faster and stronger in the field, shutting off boundaries better than any other side in the competition.
The pressure all of that created led to wickets, with semifinal heroine Tazmin Brits never getting going and she slogged Darcie Brown to Tahlia McGrath at mid-on after making 10.
Marizanne Kapp lasted just 11 balls but, like Brits, the inability to keep the scoreboard ticking forced an error, with a thick outside landing safely in the hands of Brown at short third off Ashleigh Gardner’s fielding.
After Sune Luus was run out, Laura Wolvaardt was finally able to shake off the shackles, playing one of the finest innings’ of her already stellar career to reignite a boisterous crowd and raise hopes.
One slog sweep off McGrath flew into an ecstatic Oaks section and another lofted off-drive had Siya Kolisi and Co bouncing around in their suite in the upper tier of the main grand stand.
If Chloe Tryon had been able to hit some more boundaries at that stage, who knows where it all could have led.
As it was, despite Wolvaardt’s efforts — which included a punishing strike through extra cover for four to raise her third consecutive 50 — the Proteas were never able to lower the required rate below 12 an over.
When Wolvaardt was trapped lbw by Meg Schutt for 61, the game was up for the hosts.
Meg Lanning was able to use seven different bowlers, with Australia’s stump-to-stump policy leaving the Proteas — Wolvaardt aside — with little room to free their arms.
SA’s bowling was once more very disciplined.
Lines were tight with the use of the short ball judicious, in combination with good changes in pace.
Australia’s aggressive openers were not allowed to locate the boundary in the manner they are so accustomed to.
Alyssa Healy, whose 75 off 39 balls at the MCG in 2020 ripped the match away from India, was restricted to just three fours and an innings of 18 off 20 balls here, with the Australians only scoring 36 in the power play.
At that stage, Mooney was riding her luck too as she sought creative ways to hit boundaries, with reverse scoops as the Proteas packed the offside.
The Proteas fielding was arguably the best it has been in the tournament, especially on the ground, while Luus and Tryon took excellent boundary catches.
Gardner was promoted to hit boundaries, despite the fielding restrictions being lifted, and after getting her eye in she played two of the shots of the day against Nadine de Klerk — a straight blast for six followed immediately by another six, this time over the extra cover fence.
SA kept their cool through that period; dismissing Gardner helped, with Tryon dismissing her thanks to a good catch at long-off by Luus.
Two overs later, Nonkululeko Mhlaba bowled Grace Harris to further keep Australia’s progress in check.
Mooney had found better rhythm the longer she stayed at the crease and upped the tempo gradually as she found the boundary with greater regularity.
As she did in the semifinal against England, Luus held back the “big three” for the end and though they delivered accurately, Mooney was able to keep Australia within sight of a defendable total.
Because of the precision in field placements throughout the innings, the Proteas were behind on the clock and were punished by being allowed just three boundary fielders for Ismail’s last over.
Mooney took advantage hitting a fine straight six followed by a lofted drive for four.
Ismail, the master operator she is, took two wickets, denying Mooney the strike for the last four balls.
Still, the Aussie left-hander’s impact was big, her unbeaten 74, coming off 53 balls, including nine fours and that final over six. — TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket
Cricket