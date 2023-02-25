Australian spinner Ashleigh Gardner believes their heroic fielding got them over the line after they overcame a spirited India by five runs in their Women’s T20 World Cup cricket semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday.
Australia made 172/4, to which India replied with 167/8.
Gardner put in a player of the match performance, scoring a brisk 31 off 18 balls and claiming 2/37 as the five-times champions reached another final.
Speaking to the media, Gardner felt Australia had showed a lot of class and vigour in the field.
“We always speak as a group about being the best fielding team in the world, and I think today we really showed that,” she said.
“Elyse Perry was elite on the boundary [and] probably saved six runs herself. Dropped catches and missed opportunities in the field ultimately add up to a lot of runs.
“I think we took those pivotal moments when we really needed to.”
Gardner said the victory over India rated highly given that it was a semifinal.
“When our backs are up against the wall, we always try to find a way and today we probably had no right to win at one point there.
“They were cruising and then we found a way to get some wickets and ultimately came out on top.”
The spinner said the key to their successes lay in the close-knit nature of their dressing room.
“We’re all really comfortable and confident in our own abilities, but also to have the backing of your teammates is quite significant.
“We always celebrate each other’s success, and I think that showed [on the field].”
HeraldLIVE
Fielding took Aussies over the line, Gardner says
Sports reporter
Image: REUTERS/ NIC BOTHMA
Australian spinner Ashleigh Gardner believes their heroic fielding got them over the line after they overcame a spirited India by five runs in their Women’s T20 World Cup cricket semifinal in Cape Town on Thursday.
Australia made 172/4, to which India replied with 167/8.
Gardner put in a player of the match performance, scoring a brisk 31 off 18 balls and claiming 2/37 as the five-times champions reached another final.
Speaking to the media, Gardner felt Australia had showed a lot of class and vigour in the field.
“We always speak as a group about being the best fielding team in the world, and I think today we really showed that,” she said.
“Elyse Perry was elite on the boundary [and] probably saved six runs herself. Dropped catches and missed opportunities in the field ultimately add up to a lot of runs.
“I think we took those pivotal moments when we really needed to.”
Gardner said the victory over India rated highly given that it was a semifinal.
“When our backs are up against the wall, we always try to find a way and today we probably had no right to win at one point there.
“They were cruising and then we found a way to get some wickets and ultimately came out on top.”
The spinner said the key to their successes lay in the close-knit nature of their dressing room.
“We’re all really comfortable and confident in our own abilities, but also to have the backing of your teammates is quite significant.
“We always celebrate each other’s success, and I think that showed [on the field].”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket