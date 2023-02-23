Wolvaardt eager to master nuances of top order batting

Despite knowing very well what style of play she wants to bring going forward, Momentum Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt feels she still has to learn how best to start her innings.
Right-handed Wolvaardt notched up a career-best 66 not out in their 10-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, ensuring the team qualified for the final four, as she and Tazmin Brits (50) chased down the meagre 114-run target with 13 deliveries to spare.
The Proteas openers found the going tough early and battled their way to 43 for no loss as the Bangladesh attack asked some difficult questions to which they had very few answers, finding the boundary on just two occasions in the first 60 balls.
On Friday, they face an England side who are scarily comfortable with a bat or ball in hand and possess the capability of taking a match away from any side with their well-resourced, experience-laden squad.
Admitting to making things look more difficult than it was in chasing down the low score, Wolvaardt said her aim was to play an aggressive brand of cricket from the start and not let the scoreboard dictate too much in how she goes about building her innings.
“I try not to let it, I think it was always a bit of a role, ” Wolvaardt said.
“I think it is something I am still learning to do as an opener, which is to stay with the same brand, no matter what I am chasing, but I still have a little bit of learning to do in that regard.
“I was not finding my timing early on — there were a couple of balls I usually hit through the covers, or play shots to that I wasn’t timing properly, but I am glad I got through that tough patch and didn’t throw my wicket away,” she said.
Wolvaardt was due a big innings in her home competition having registered just 50 runs across her first three innings, losing her wicket inside the power play on all three occasions.
And while she may have another job to do against England, Wolvaardt said the bowling had been on point but felt they were yet to display their best cricket at this year’s edition.
“The starts are decent but they could be better, and overall we have lost a lot of wickets in patches, so it was nice to get a win [on Tuesday], and for Taz and I to get some runs and confidence.
“I would like to get through the power play a bit better, with a bit more runs, but overall I have enjoyed getting through the power play and then rotating well in the middle,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Wolvaardt eager to master nuances of top order batting
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Despite knowing very well what style of play she wants to bring going forward, Momentum Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt feels she still has to learn how best to start her innings.
Right-handed Wolvaardt notched up a career-best 66 not out in their 10-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, ensuring the team qualified for the final four, as she and Tazmin Brits (50) chased down the meagre 114-run target with 13 deliveries to spare.
The Proteas openers found the going tough early and battled their way to 43 for no loss as the Bangladesh attack asked some difficult questions to which they had very few answers, finding the boundary on just two occasions in the first 60 balls.
On Friday, they face an England side who are scarily comfortable with a bat or ball in hand and possess the capability of taking a match away from any side with their well-resourced, experience-laden squad.
Admitting to making things look more difficult than it was in chasing down the low score, Wolvaardt said her aim was to play an aggressive brand of cricket from the start and not let the scoreboard dictate too much in how she goes about building her innings.
“I try not to let it, I think it was always a bit of a role, ” Wolvaardt said.
“I think it is something I am still learning to do as an opener, which is to stay with the same brand, no matter what I am chasing, but I still have a little bit of learning to do in that regard.
“I was not finding my timing early on — there were a couple of balls I usually hit through the covers, or play shots to that I wasn’t timing properly, but I am glad I got through that tough patch and didn’t throw my wicket away,” she said.
Wolvaardt was due a big innings in her home competition having registered just 50 runs across her first three innings, losing her wicket inside the power play on all three occasions.
And while she may have another job to do against England, Wolvaardt said the bowling had been on point but felt they were yet to display their best cricket at this year’s edition.
“The starts are decent but they could be better, and overall we have lost a lot of wickets in patches, so it was nice to get a win [on Tuesday], and for Taz and I to get some runs and confidence.
“I would like to get through the power play a bit better, with a bit more runs, but overall I have enjoyed getting through the power play and then rotating well in the middle,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby