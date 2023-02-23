St George’s Park atmosphere unmatched in SA — Kumar
By Amir Chetty - 23 February 2023
Sunrisers Eastern Cape team manager Vijay Kumar has thanked the St George’s Park faithful for showing up and supporting the team on their way to SA20 glory earlier this month.
Kumar was full of praise for the thousands of fans who filled the terraces of the famous Park Drive venue and got behind the Orange Army in the early part of the competition. ..
