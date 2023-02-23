×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

St George’s Park atmosphere unmatched in SA — Kumar

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 23 February 2023

Sunrisers Eastern Cape team manager Vijay Kumar has thanked the St George’s Park faithful for showing up and supporting the team on their way to SA20 glory earlier this month. 

Kumar was full of praise for the thousands of fans who filled the terraces of the famous Park Drive venue and got behind the Orange Army in the early part of the competition. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
The AKA Memorial

Most Read