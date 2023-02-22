We will be ready for Australia — Indian skipper Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal will only heighten expectations on both teams to perform.
The sides meet at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday in the first semifinal.
Kaur celebrating her 150th T20 international match in their clash against Ireland, winning the match by five runs via the Duckworth Lewis-Stern method at St George’s Park on Monday.
The 33-year-old may not have contributed much by way of runs after being dismissed for just four, but top-order batter Smriti Mandhana did, clubbing 87 runs off just 56 deliveries, including nine boundaries and three sixes, to help India to a competitive 155/6.
Ireland, despite losing two wickets in the first over of their chase, fought back valiantly, as skipper Lauren Delany and Gaby Lewis put on 53, taking their side to 54/2 when the rain came, which ultimately decided the match as the Irish fell six runs short of victory.
Speaking to the media after the match, Kaur said her charges were champing at the bit to have a go at the five-time world champions.
“Australia has played very well in this tournament,” the skipper said.
“They have been unbeaten and have always been doing well, and when we get a chance to play against them, our motive is to play good cricket.
“Whenever our team has played with freedom, we have always won big matches.
“So, I think our main motive will be to stay in a good mindset, stay positive and back ourselves.”
India were humbled by the powerful Aussies in the same format in December last year, slumping to a 4-1 home series defeat.
Kaur said the series had given them a good chance to study the nuances of the Aussie side and what makes them tick.
“I think that series gave us a lot of confidence, you know, the brand of cricket we played in that particular series.
“We know them very well.
“We played five games back-to-back, we know their strengths, their weaknesses, and we know what we have to do.
“I think we have a fair idea of how we have to go about the next game, we just need to plan accordingly and then just play our cricket,” she said.
On becoming the first male or female to reach the unique milestone of 150 matches, Kaur said: “I think it is a huge achievement for me, because I never thought I would be the one who will play the most T20 [international] cricket matches.”
In that time, Kaur has struck a shade over 3,000 runs, while averaging just under 28.
She has also notched up one century and nine fifties along the way.
HeraldLIVE
We will be ready for Australia — Indian skipper Kaur
Sports reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal will only heighten expectations on both teams to perform.
The sides meet at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday in the first semifinal.
Kaur celebrating her 150th T20 international match in their clash against Ireland, winning the match by five runs via the Duckworth Lewis-Stern method at St George’s Park on Monday.
The 33-year-old may not have contributed much by way of runs after being dismissed for just four, but top-order batter Smriti Mandhana did, clubbing 87 runs off just 56 deliveries, including nine boundaries and three sixes, to help India to a competitive 155/6.
Ireland, despite losing two wickets in the first over of their chase, fought back valiantly, as skipper Lauren Delany and Gaby Lewis put on 53, taking their side to 54/2 when the rain came, which ultimately decided the match as the Irish fell six runs short of victory.
Speaking to the media after the match, Kaur said her charges were champing at the bit to have a go at the five-time world champions.
“Australia has played very well in this tournament,” the skipper said.
“They have been unbeaten and have always been doing well, and when we get a chance to play against them, our motive is to play good cricket.
“Whenever our team has played with freedom, we have always won big matches.
“So, I think our main motive will be to stay in a good mindset, stay positive and back ourselves.”
India were humbled by the powerful Aussies in the same format in December last year, slumping to a 4-1 home series defeat.
Kaur said the series had given them a good chance to study the nuances of the Aussie side and what makes them tick.
“I think that series gave us a lot of confidence, you know, the brand of cricket we played in that particular series.
“We know them very well.
“We played five games back-to-back, we know their strengths, their weaknesses, and we know what we have to do.
“I think we have a fair idea of how we have to go about the next game, we just need to plan accordingly and then just play our cricket,” she said.
On becoming the first male or female to reach the unique milestone of 150 matches, Kaur said: “I think it is a huge achievement for me, because I never thought I would be the one who will play the most T20 [international] cricket matches.”
In that time, Kaur has struck a shade over 3,000 runs, while averaging just under 28.
She has also notched up one century and nine fifties along the way.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Rugby